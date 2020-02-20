Divya, Sarita & Pinki Win Gold As India Dominate Asian Wrestling C'ship

Indian women grapplers had a golden run on Day 3 of the Asian Wrestling Championship with Pinki, Sarita and Divya Kakran winning gold medals in the 55Kg, 59Kg, and 68Kg categories respectively on Thursday. Nirmala Devi had a close fight but missed out on the gold by a narrow margin to settle down for a silver medal in the 50 kg category.

Earlier, it was Divya Kakran (68Kg) who lifted the first Gold medal of the day for India by the virtue of winning all her 4 bouts against Kazakhstan, Mongolia, Uzbekistan, and Japan. Her final bout against Naruha Matsuyuki of Japan was the closest one where she pinned her opponent when the score was 6-4 in her favour. The 68 kg category was played in round-robin format as only 5 wrestlers were in the fray.

'It was tough on my body'

Speaking on her win, Divya said “If you have a 5-wrestler group it becomes even tougher, you have fight everyone and win big. I won 4 bouts within 2 hours. It was tough on my body but the good thing is I have improved on my range, I made all kinds of attacks, Irani, Kheme, single-led, double leg attacks, the moves on which I had spent hours practicing."

READ | Sunil Kumar Becomes First Indian To Win Greco-Roman Gold In Asian Championship

2010 Commonwealth Games silver medallist and 11-time Senior National Champion, Nirmala Devi was defeated by two-time world U-23 champion Miho Igarashi of Japan in a closely fought battle by 3-2.

Nirmala tried making a comeback in the final moments of the bout but missed out narrowly to settle down with a silver medal. In the 55 kg category India’s Pinki defeated Mongolian wrestler Dulguun Bolormaa by 2-1 to bag the second Gold medal of the day.

READ | 'Traditional Sports Different From Olympics': Rijiju On Another Kambala Record Breaker

In the final Gold medal bout for India of the day, Sarita (59Kg) held strong in a closely fought contest with her Mongolian opponent defeating the latter 3-2 to emerge victoriously and walk away with India’s third Gold medal of the day.

“I last won silver at the 2017 edition of the Asian Championship. To be able to go one step further is a huge moment and it is the biggest win of my career”, said an elated Sarita after her win.

READ | India Bag 3 Greco-Roman Bronze Medals At Asian Wrestling Championship

India now have three Gold medals and one silver in the Women’s category of the Asian Wrestling Championship 2020. The final day of the Women’s competition will see top grapplers fighting it out for the podium finishes in the 53Kg, 57Kg, 62Kg, 65Kg, 72Kg categories respectively.

READ | Divya Humbles Junior World Champion, 4 Indian Women In Final

Image credits: PTI