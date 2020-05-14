DOB Vs LOG Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Team News, Korean Baseball League Live

Doosan Bears will play Lotte Giants in the Korean Baseball League this week. The match will be played on May 14, 2020. Here is the DOB vs LOG Dream11 prediction, the DOB vs LOG Dream11 top picks and DOB vs LOG Dream11 team.

DOB vs LOG Dream11 prediction and schedule

Venue: Jamsil Baseball Stadium

Date: Thursday, May 14, 2020

Time: 3:00 pm IST

DOB vs LOG Dream11 prediction and preview

In the previous game played on Wednesday, Lotte Giants defeated Doosan Bears 10-9. This will be their second clash in the competition in as many days. Giants are placed second on the points table with six victories in the season while Bears occupy the fifth spot with three defeats already in the Korean Baseball League.

DOB vs LOG Dream11 prediction and squads

DOB vs LOG Dream11 team: Doosan Bears squad

Jeon Chang-min, Ham Deok-ju, Chris Flexen, Raúl Alcántara, K Jae-ho, Lee Yong-chan, Park Sei-hyuk, Choi Yong-je. Park Ji-hoon, Shin Seong-hyun, Seo Ye-il, Kwon Min-seok, Song Seong-hwan, José Miguel Fernández, Hur Kyoung-min, Lee Byeong-hwi, Ryu Ji-hyuk, Oh Jae-won, An Kwon-soo, Kim Tae-geun, Kook Hae-seong, L Young-Ha, Jung Soo-bin, Kim Jae-hwan, Park Kun-woo, Kim Dae-han, Kim In-tae, Baek Dong-hoon, Kim Kyeong-ho, Yang Chan-yeol, Choi Ji-wo.

DOB vs LOG Dream11 team: Lotte Giants squad

Oh Hyun-taek, Park Shi-young, Park Jin-hyung, Park Se-woong, Seo Jun-won, Song Seung-jun, Dan Straily, Jung Bo-geun, Choi Young-hwan, An Chi-hong, Han Dong-hee, Jeon Jun-woo, Kim Dong-han, Lee Dae-ho, Dixon Machado, Shin Bon-gi, Choo Jae-hyun, Heo Il, Jung Hoon.

DOB vs LOG Dream11 prediction, DOB vs LOG Dream11 team

Outfielders: Kim Jae-hwan, Park Kun-woo, Choo Jae-Hyun, Jose Fernandez

Infielders: Dixon Machado, K Jae-ho, Hur Kyoung-min

Pitcher: L Young-ha

Catcher: Park Se-Hyuk

DOB vs LOG Dream11 prediction: DOB vs LOG Dream11 top picks

Captain: Dixon Machado

Vice-captain: Kim Jae-hwan

DOB vs LOG Dream11 prediction

Lotte Giants are the favourites against Doosan Bears.

Note: The DOB vs LOG Dream11 top picks are based on our own analysis. The DOB vs LOG Dream11 team does guarantee positive results.