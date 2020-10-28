Dodgers, Lakers Make HISTORY As They Win Together For The First Time Since 1988

Los Angeles reinforced its credentials as one of the greatest sports cities as the Dodgers were crowned World Series 2020 champions on Tuesday night. The Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Tampa Bay Rays 3-1 in Game 6 in Texas on Tuesday to end their 32-year wait for the MLB crown. The Dodgers' World Series triumph comes just weeks after the Los Angeles Lakers lifted the NBA championship, marking a record for the city of Los Angeles.

Dodgers, Lakers win NBA, World Series together for the first time since 1988

LeBron James and co were crowned NBA champions earlier this month, ending a decade-long wait for the franchise's 17th championship. The Lakers defeated the Miami Heat in six games to lift the title and the onus was then on the Dodgers to deliver the goods in MLB.

The Dodgers delivered alright, winning their first World Series since their 1988 triumph, ending an elusive 32-year wait for glory. Dodgers' World Series 2020 win means that Los Angeles now holds both baseball and basketball titles. Incidentally, no other city has achieved this feat, with Los Angels having achieved it when the Dodgers won the World Series in 1988.

In 1988, the Lakers won the NBA title and Dodgers won the World Series.



No city had won baseball and basketball in the same year.



Until this year.



When the Lakers and Dodgers did it again. — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) October 28, 2020

The Dodgers, managed by Tommy Lasorda had defeated the Oakland Athletic's 4-1, Mickey Hatcher playing a decisive role in that triumph. For the Lakers, Magic Johnson, James Worthy and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar had starred in an all-action 1988 NBA Finals against the 'Bad Boys' Detroit Pistons, who boasted the likes of Isiah Thomas, Adrian Dantley and Denis Rodman.

Since that 1988 double, Los Angeles entered a slide as their wait for both baseball and basketball glory grew longer. Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal delivered LA glory in the early 2000s, as Phil Jackson coached multiple Lakers championship wins.

The Dodgers came close to ending their drought when they reached the World Series in 2017 and 2018, before losing to the Houston Astros and the Boston Red Sox respectively. The 2019 season ended in a shock loss to eventual champions Washington Nationals, before a startling comeback in 2020 to lift the championship.

Los Angeles is among the 10 cities to have won multiple titles in a year, which includes teams from seven major leagues (NFL, NBA, NHL, MLB, MLS, WNBA, NWSL). Los Angeles has six years in which two of their teams have lifted titles, tied for the most with New York, which also boasts of six double championship years.

(Image Courtesy: MLB Twitter, LeBron James Instagram)