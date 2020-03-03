Dodgers New Signing Mookie Betts Cleared By MLB As Part Of Red Sox Investigation

The Major League Baseball (MLB) is still investigating the Boston Red Sox for allegedly stealing signs en-route their 2018 World Series win against the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Dodgers, who lost the 2017 World Series to the Houston Astros, believe that the while the Houston franchise was found guilty of sign-stealing by MLB, the club wasn't penalised well enough. However, the Dodgers are further connected to the sign-stealing scandal after their acquisitions of Mookie Betts and David Price.

Dodgers players express discontent over MLB's Astros punishment

Several Dodgers players have expressed their discontent over the Astros sign-stealing scandal including leaders Clayton Kershaw and Justin Turner. The players have voiced their anger at MLB commissioner Rob Manfred, the Astros, the punishment levied and the situation in general. While MLB reaches the final stages of the Red Sox investigation, the Dodgers are now more linked to the scandal after they acquired Mookie Betts and David Price from the Boston Red Sox.

Mookie Betts cleared by MLB in Red Sox investigation

According to a report Joel Sherman on the New York Post, the Dodgers sought input from MLB before finalising the trade with Red Sox for Mookie Betts. The Dodgers asked the MLB whether it should be concerned about acquiring Mookie Betts, to which they were assured that the right midfielder was cleared as part of the Red Sox investigation. David Price, who was also part of the Red Sox and moved to LA, was also cleared by MLB.

According to @Joelsherman1, the Dodgers contacted MLB to inquire on the status of Mookie Betts and David Price in the Red Sox investigation prior to trading for them. #Dodgers were assured they needn't worry. The league will disclose their findings before the season begins. — Dodgers-LowDown (@DodgersLowDown) March 2, 2020

Red Sox investigation to decide Alex Cora's fate

The Red Sox investigation is expected to be concluded in the first few weeks of March before the MLB season kicks off. It is believed that the Red Sox used the video replay room to steal signs, and their sign-stealing scheme was not as aggressive or as shocking as the Astros scheme. David Price, who signed for the Dodgers from the Boston franchise, has dismissed any concern of being associated with the Red Sox investigation.

However, the Red Sox parted ways with manager Alex Cora before the beginning of Spring Training, due to his role in the Astros’ sign-stealing. Alex Cora is set to be one of the talking points of the Red Sox investigation, after his role in both the Astros and Red Sox sign-stealing scandals.

