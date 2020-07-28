Donald Trump First Pitch Announced AND Cancelled But Yankees In The Dark

Dr Anthony Fauci's ceremonial first pitch during the MLB 2020 season opener was, anti-climactically, a flat "curveball". Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump, who was apparently overlooked by the Washington Nationals in favour of Dr Fauci, is throwing curveballs of his own - but on social media. Days announcing on Twitter that he will be throwing the first pitch on August 15 ahead of the New York Yankees vs Boston Red Sox game, Trump backtracked on his initial tweet to cancel the said first pitch. According to the New York Times, though, both pieces of news came as a surprise to the Yankees.

Donald Trump first pitch cancelled

According to the report, Donald Trump was not happy after he was snubbed for Dr Anthony Fauci to throw the ceremonial first pitch. So much so, that he confirmed during a White House briefing that he would be throwing the first pitch during the Yankees game on August 15. The news reportedly came as a surprise to Trump's staff as well as the Yankees, who had little knowledge of Trump's plan to throw the first pitch. Yankees President Randy Levine is said to be a good friend of Donald Trump and had reportedly extended an open invitation for Trump in the past to throw out the first pitch. However, The New York Times reports nothing had been finalised between the two parties.

While Trump's news was just being digested by the MLB, Trump threw another curveball after he tweeted out on Sunday stating he would be cancelling the first pitch due to his other commitments amid the coronavirus pandemic, or as Trump quotes: "the China virus".

Because of my strong focus on the China Virus, including scheduled meetings on Vaccines, our economy and much else, I won’t be able to be in New York to throw out the opening pitch for the @Yankees on August 15th. We will make it later in the season! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2020

Here's what social media made of Trump cancelling the first pitch:

Dude, you are literally playing golf this weekend. — Mrs. Krassenstein (@HKrassenstein) July 26, 2020

Trump doesn’t want to throw out the first pitch because he knows the baseball players will be kneeling. He can’t deal with peaceful protests. — Mrs. Krassenstein (@HKrassenstein) July 26, 2020

Also ALL players kneeling is something Trump refuses to acknowledge (people it’s not disrespecting our flag, but about acknowledging police brutality) pic.twitter.com/MzJy6bVabe — Politically Exhausted (@usanomoretrump) July 26, 2020

The rift between Dr Anthony Fauci and Donald Trump with respect to the United States' stance regarding the COVID-19 pandemic has gained a lot of traction in recent weeks. While Trump has tried to dampen the concerns regarding the growing number of cases in the US, Fauci has repeatedly warned about the direction the country is heading in during the pandemic. Last week, the POTUS labelled Fauci as an "alarmist" during a media session and made it clear that does not agrees with Fauci's calls for strict social distancing guidelines.

