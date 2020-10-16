Last Updated:

Donald Trump 'honoured' To Have Support From Jorge Masvidal For 2020 Elections

Donald Trump said it was a great honour to have support from Jorge Masvidal for the upcoming elections. Masvidal is among several the UFC stars endorsing Trump.

donald trump

UFC welterweight fighter Jorge Masvidal is the latest UFC fighter to publicly endorse current US President Donald Trump ahead of the US Elections 2020. Masvidal recently teamed up with Donald Trump Jr in a promotional campaign in Florida, where he took part in a ‘Fighters Against Socialism’ bus tour that stopped in Orlando, Coconut Creek and Miami. 

Donald Trump was pleased to witness the increasing support from UFC ahead of the elections. The 74-year-old tweeted out a message on Thursday, thanking Jorge Masvidal for his support. Trump linked an article from FOX News to the tweet, which stated Masvidal is publicly backing Trump to win in the upcoming elections. 

Jorge Masvidal was quick to respond to Trump's tweet. The 35-year-old called Trump a 'BMF', a title Masvidal is recognised by in UFC. BMF essentially refers to 'Baddest Motherf******". 

Jorge Masvidal endorses Trump for 2020 elections

On Tuesday, Masvidal shared a picture of himself with Donald Trump Jr, stating he knew his father was "legit" since they share the same diet plan. During the Florida rally, the 35-year-old even gave a speech to the Hispanic community in Florida where he addressed the supposed dangers of socialism and communism.

“I’m not a politician. I’m not going to wear a fancy suit and impress nobody. I’m not going to use big fancy words to show how smart I am but I do know Latinos,” he said during a rally. “And I’m here to tell you Latinos are not looking for a handout, that’s for sure. Latinos don’t want free stuff, we want freedom. We want opportunity. We want to know that if we work hard enough and sacrifice we too can provide for our families and get our piece of the American dream.”

Jorge Masvidal is not the only UFC fighter to endorse Donald Trump as the president at the US Elections 2020. Fellow welterweight fighter Colby Covington has also been a vocal supporter of Trump. UFC president Dana White is also known to be a good friend and supporter of Donald Trump. Covington, White and several other UFC stars were present last month in Nevada during one of Trump's presidential rallies. 

Jorge Masvidal is tipped to face Colby Covington next. Masvidal, who failed to win the welterweight title against Kamaru Usman earlier this year, was reportedly heading towards a 2017 rematch with former foe Nate Diaz. However, White confirmed Masvidal will most likely fight Covington before entering in talks to face Diaz. Masvidal holds a 35-14 win-loss record in MMA.

