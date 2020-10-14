Mike Tyson Eases Fans’ Concerns Following Uncomfortable interview With Piers Morgan On GMB

Boxing great Mike Tyson eased fans' fears after his uncomfortable interview with British journalist Piers Morgan on Monday. The 54-year-old appeared to be completely out of sorts during his interview with Morgan, leaving several viewers worried about his health. However, the boxing icon took to Twitter and revealed that he was simply 'tired' during the interview and explained that it was difficult to stay awake late at night due to the time difference between London and Los Angeles, where he is based.

Mike Tyson addresses awkward interview on Good Morning Britain

On Tuesday, Mike Tyson took to Twitter to address his car-crash interview with Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid on Good Morning Britain. The former WBC, WBA and IBF champion appeared to be slurring his words and breathing heavily during his live TV appearance on the show, leaving the hosts visibly uncomfortable. Tyson was on the show to talk about his highly-anticipated bout with Roy Jones Jr next month but instead left fans concerned with his strange mannerisms.

Piers Morgan had initially begun the interview by asking 'Iron Mike' about his preparations heading into the fight with Jones but the 'Baddest Man on the Planet' seemed anything but his usual, energetic self, mumbling his responses to the hosts. There was also one moment when Tyson closed his eyes and dropped his head for several seconds, leaving Morgan and Reid concerned. Fans on social media were also quick to notice Tyson's awkward behaviour and raised their worries over the American superstar.

Hey mate @piersmorgan @GMB @susannareid100 and UK. I tried to stay up late for interview but fell asleep and like a lion I'm hard to wake once asleep. Training hard and going to bed early. I had no monitor so I couldn't see you guys and forgot to look into camera.

However, Tyson addressed the concerns of his fans and extended his apology to Morgan and Reid. On Twitter, Tyson wrote that his behaviour was simply due to fatigue with the interview taking place late in the evening for the Los Angeles-based boxer, "Hey Piers, Susanna and the UK, I tried to stay up late but fell asleep. When I sleep, I'm like a lion and its difficult to wake me up. Also, I didn't have any monitors with me so I couldn't see you guys and forgot to look straight into the camera," tweeted Tyson.

No problem, Champ.

We could see you were a bit weary! It was very late in LA.

Appreciate this message as some viewers were concerned. https://t.co/meZFJrYeFX — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) October 13, 2020

Morgan also responded to Tyson's post claiming that he appreciated the update given by the boxer amid all the fan concern. Tyson is set to fight Roy Jones Jr in an eight-round bout on November 28 at the Dignity Health Sports Park in California, with several fans eagerly awaiting Tyson's return to the ring after more than 15 years.

