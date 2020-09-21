Donald Trump Interrupts Covington’s Interview, Congratulates Him For Win Over Woodley

At UFC Fight Night, Colby Covington delivered a dominant performance as he defeated Tyron Woodley via a technical knockout in the fifth round after Woodley suffered a rib injury. As the former champion was screaming in pain after his defeat, Colby Covington wasted no time in calling out BMF champion Jorge Masvidal and UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman. Colby Covington also slammed NBA legend, LeBron James, before calling the ongoing Black Lives Matter movement a “sham”.

Later, while speaking to UFC commentator Jon Anik, Colby Covington took a shot at former US Vice President Joe Biden and claimed that Donald Trump would beat Biden in the 2020 United States presidential election. “Ladies and gentlemen, the silent majority is ready to make some noise. If you thought that was a beating, wait until Nov. 3 when Donald Trump gets his hands on sleepy Joe. That’s going to be a landslide,” Colby Covington said.

The elections are slated to commence in the coming weeks and Colby Covington is doing everything he can to promote Donald Trump. The former champion frequently wears a MAGA (Make America Great Again) hat and even had Donald Trump’s sons, Eric and Don Jr, show up for a fight last year.

Colby Covington post-fight interview: Donald Trump congratulates Colby Covington

It appears Donald Trump took note of the endorsement in Colby Covington’s post-fight speech as he called the former champion while Covington was being interviewed by ESPN a couple of hours later. Colby Covington received Donald Trump’s call on speakerphone where the US president was heard congratulating the fighter. Donald Trump praised Colby Covington for his performance before asking him to win the next one. Donald Trump then called himself a "Covington fan" as the UFC star continuously thanked the president.

“You’re tough, you have the right spirits. So now go win the next one, and keep it for a long time. Just keep that championship for a long time. You are something ... I appreciated the shout out tonight, too. I’m your fan, you’re my fan. Two of a kind, two of a kind,” Donald Trump said on the call (via Yahoo Sports).

VIDEO: President Trump calls Colby Covington after his win against Tyrone Woodley #MAGA #UFCVegas11 pic.twitter.com/nKGi9DBE9n — MK (@MK_9320) September 20, 2020

