Donald Trump Supports Colin Kaepernick's NFL Return, Says QB 'deserves A Second Chance'

With every passing day, it appears Colin Kaepernick's NFL return is imminent. After a much-needed endorsement from NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, Kaepernick's return to the league after three years has the support of US President Donald Trump. Despite being against Colin Kaepernick's 'take a knee during national anthem' movement, Donald Trump says he would absolutely support his return to the league should he deserve an opportunity.

Colin Kaepernick NFL return: Donald Trump on Kaepernick

"If he deserves it, he should,” Donald Trump told WJLA. "If he has the playing ability," he added.The US President went on to highlight Kaepernick's early career where he was extremely effective as a rookie and in his second season in the NFL. Trump believes that something happened after his second year and his performance since was not up to the mark. "He was terrific in his rookie year. I think he was very good in his second year. And then something happened. So his playing wasn’t up to snuff," Donald Trump explained.

Donald Trump supports a 'Colin Kaepernick NFL return' as he believes the quarterback deserves a second chance in the NFL to prove his merit, despite his controversial exit. The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback exited the NFL after the 2016 season, where he faced heavy criticism for his protests against racial injustice. While it was expected he would be snapped by a team ahead of the 2017 season, three years since his exit, the 32-year-old remains a free agent.

"I would love to see him get another shot. But obviously he has to be able to play well. If he can’t play well, I think it would be very unfair,” Donald Trump on Colin Kaepernick's NFL return

Colin Kaepernick NFL Return: Is Kaepernick getting signed?

In the wake of the ongoing anti-racism protests in the US and the 'Black Lives Matter' movement gaining global support, Colin Kaepernick appears to have redeemed himself in front of the league and the fans. Reports indicate several NFL teams are seriously considering a move for the quarterback who can act as an excellent backup option to their starting quarterbacks. Among interested parties, Los Angeles Chargers, Philadelphia Eagles and Tennesee Titans have been frequently credited with an interest in Colin Kaepernick. Kaepernick played six seasons in the NFL, all with the 49ers. He played 69 games in the regular season registering 72 touchdowns for 30 interceptions. Known as a potent rusher, he has rushed for 2300 yards and has completed 12,271 passing yards.

(Image Credits: AP)