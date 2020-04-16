Drake Joins In On 'All In Challenge' After Being Nominated By Bucs Star Tom Brady

The 'All In Challenge' was started by Philadelphia 76ers co-owner Michael Rubin. The challenge is a digital fund-raising campaign to support all the people who have been affected by the current COVID-19 pandemic that has gripped America and the rest of the world. A host of popular personalities from Hollywood, the music industry, NBA and NFL have stepped forward to help out during this hour of need. The latest celebrity to join the All In Challenge is Toronto-born rapper - Drake.

Tom Brady accepts 'All In Challenge'

I accept the #ALLINCHALLENGE. Watch the video & go to https://t.co/bRtYgf65MS to get involved. I challenge my wife @giseleofficial, my buddy @drake & YOU @nflcommish to go ALL IN! pic.twitter.com/QDeBNEM0rf — @tombrady (@TomBrady) April 15, 2020

Drake joins in on the 'All In Challenge' after being nominated by Tom Brady

Drake, who recently released the video for 'Toosie slide', was nominated by former New Englands Patriots star Tom Brady for the 'All In Challenge'. The 'Hotline Bling' star agreed to join the campaign in order to collect funds for the needy at this crucial phase of the Coronavirus pandemic which has left many people in the US without a roof over their head and no food to eat. The Canadian rapper is offering a chance for a lucky winner to win a pair of seats on his Virgil Abloh-designed private plane, “Air Drake.” The winner and their partner of choice will also get to party with the 'One Dance' rapper himself, as well as receive an OVO pack, a Nike care package and tickets to his show when the Coronavirus pandemic is over and Drake's tour resumes.

