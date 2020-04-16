Tom Brady Enters All In Challenge By Pledging First Bucs Game Jersey And Dinner Experience

The All In Challenge is quickly becoming one of the most popular fundraisers among sports professionals and celebrities in the United States. Kickstarted by Philadelphia 76ers co-owner Michael Rubin, the All In Challenge has received massive support from current and former players from the NBA and NFL. Six-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady became the latest to announce his participation in the social media initiative after he uploaded a short video on his social media handles earlier this week.

Tom Brady All In Challenge: Tom Brady fundraiser participation

In an attempt to raise funds for coronavirus relief, public figures are offering several unique experiences and items in the auction for the general public to bid on. According to All In Challenge's website, Tom Brady is offering the winner a 'once-in-a-lifetime' opportunity of attending Tampa Bay Buccaneers' first home game of the 2020 NFL season.

I accept the #ALLINCHALLENGE. Watch the video & go to https://t.co/bRtYgf65MS to get involved. I challenge my wife @giseleofficial, my buddy @drake & YOU @nflcommish to go ALL IN! pic.twitter.com/QDeBNEM0rf — @tombrady (@TomBrady) April 15, 2020

Tom Brady, who officially completed his move from the Patriots to the Buccaneers, is also offering his first game-worn Bucs jersey along with cleats to the winner. Additionally, the winner will also have the chance to workout or dine with Brady after the game. The bidding for Tom Brady's Bucs jersey started at $50,000. At the time of writing, bidding had reached the $140,000 mark. The auction will end on April 28, 2020. Along with announcing his participation in All In Challenge, the four-time Super Bowl MVP also nominated his wife Gisele Bundchen, Canadian rapper Drake and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell for the challenge.

Tom Brady All In Challenge and other NFL participants

As mentioned above, the All In Challenge is one of the biggest social media trends at the moment. The fundraiser is run in association with Fanatics and the proceeds from the auction will be donated to several food-related organisations in the United States. Feeding America, Meals On Wheels, World Central Kitchen and No Kid Hungry are some of the community organisations mentioned on their website.

Several current and former NFL stars have already announced their participation in All In Challenge. Former New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning is offering his 2012 Super Bowl Corvette Grand Sport Convertible Centennial Edition. Seattle Seahawks star Russell Wilson is offering a chance to go on a double date with Wilson and his wife Ciara. The Los Angeles Rams are offering a suite at the SoFi Stadium for a game against San Francisco 49ers and a run out with the team.

Eli Manning has accepted the #ALLINCHALLENGE. Go to https://t.co/D0FYe6rxZw to participate & enter for a chance to hang out with Eli Manning to help feed the hungry during this challenging time. pic.twitter.com/sjYxMaK2kV — New York Giants (@Giants) April 15, 2020

