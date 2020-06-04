Drew Brees Apologises After Facing Backlash For His Remarks Amid Fight Against Racism

Just a day after his controversial comments, New Orleans Saints star Drew Brees issued an apology to the African-American community and Saints supporters for being insensitive. The NFL veteran took to Instagram with a lengthy post asking forgiveness for the insensitivity surrounding his statements which were made earlier this week. In the previous Drew Brees statement, the 12-time Pro Bowler said, “I will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America or our country" when questioned about Colin Kaepernick's kneeling display over the course of the 2016-17 season. However, Brees quickly issued an apology regarding the same after facing severe backlash from the African-American community and his teammates amid the ongoing chaos in America.

NBA icon LeBron James lashes out at Drew Brees national anthem comments

WOW MAN!! 🤦🏾‍♂️. Is it still surprising at this point. Sure isn’t! You literally still don’t understand why Kap was kneeling on one knee?? Has absolute nothing to do with the disrespect of 🇺🇸 and our soldiers(men and women) who keep our land free. My father-in-law was one of those https://t.co/pvUWPmh4s8 — LeBron James (@KingJames) June 3, 2020

The Drew Brees apology which he posted on Instagram on Thursday spoke about how his comments were insensitive, ill-timed and totally misunderstood by the people of New Orleans and the rest of America. The Super Bowl XLIV MVP went on to add that he stands with the people of the African-American community at such a tough time. The Drew Brees apology read, "I stand with the black community in the fight against systemic racial injustice and police brutality and support the creation of real policy change that will make a difference. I condemn the years of oppression that have taken place throughout our black communities and still exists today."

The Saints quarterback faced sharp criticism from a number of NFL stars, including his Saints teammates, Michael Thomas, C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Emmanuel Sanders and Malcolm Jenkins. NBA icon LeBron James also lashed out at Drew Brees for criticising Colin Kaepernick's kneeling campaign. The severity of the fury of the people in New Orleans was evident when a number of protesters flocked to the streets chanting "F**k Drew Brees!" Some protesters even burned his jersey on the streets on Wednesday night.

The 13-time Pro Bowler went on to add that he is an 'ally' of the community and not the 'enemy'. The Drew Brees apology further read, "I recognize that I am part of the solution and can be a leader for the black community in this movement. I will never know what it’s like to be a black man or raise black children in America but I will work every day to put myself in those shoes and fight for what is right. I have ALWAYS been an ally, never an enemy."

Drew Brees still won't go back on his previous statement and admit that the peaceful kneeling by NFL players had nothing to do with the American flag.



That was the center issue for most criticizing him yesterday and he didn't go back on it in his apology post. https://t.co/UQmFHooJ3F — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) June 4, 2020

