Drew Brees' Jersey Burned By Saints Fans After His Comments On National Anthem Protests

The Drew Brees comments have seemingly upset a number of NFL fans including New Orleans Saints faithful who have expressed their anger by burning Drew Brees jersey. Social media users blasted the Drew Brees comments but some fans took their frustrations to a whole new level as Saints fans were spotted burning Drew Brees jersey on Wednesday night. The fans burning Drew Brees jersey stemmed from the 41-year-old's comments of disrespecting the national flag while kneeling. Despite an illustrious Drew Brees Saints career, the NFL icon has come under heavy criticism this week.

“It has NEVER been about an anthem or a flag. Not then. Not now.”

THANK YOU for speaking truth for the oppresssed and unheard.

THANK YOU for understanding the WHY. @AaronRodgers12 🙏🏾✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/khGyOSF2wL — Mark Ingram II (@markingram21) June 3, 2020

Fans burn Drew Brees jersey: Drew Brees national anthem incident

On Wednesday night, protesters that joined hands with the Black Lives Matter campaign let the NFL icon know about their feelings by burning a Drew Brees jersey. Viral videos showcased furious fans lighting a Drew Brees jersey on fire in a bid to exhibit their disapproval of the Saints quarterback. The Drew Brees comments have attracted plenty of hate towards the Saints great and it appears that 13-time Pro Bowler has now fallen from grace among the local crowd in New Orleans as well.

Facebook burning they Drew Brees jerseys 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/IFeYqNU5Lx — Goku (@BeauxTieSwag) June 3, 2020

Protesters in New Orleans marching past the giant pedestal on which stood—until 2017—a giant statue of Robert E. Lee. pic.twitter.com/ltEo6S343G — Bryn Stole (@brynstole) June 4, 2020

Having seen the Drew Brees jersey burnt, protesters in New Orleans hurled expletives towards the NFL star. The protests carried out until early morning and brief chants of 'F*** Drew Brees' were heard among the Saints fans in the early hours of Thursday. Drew Brees was a revered figure in New Orleans but his comments over disrespecting the national anthem have put him in hot water. At first, Brees' Saints teammates including Michael Thomas, Alvin Kamara, Emmanuel Sanders and Malcolm Jenkins hammered the quarterback. Even NBA stars including LeBron James and CJ McCollum expressed their disappointment in Brees.

Drew Brees comments: Drew Brees on Colin Kaepernick

While speaking to Yahoo Finance on Wednesday, Drew Brees explained that he would never disrespect the US national anthem nor the national flag. The Drew Brees national anthem comments spelt that he wasn't a fan of players kneeling and 'disrespecting' the national flag. This lead to a number of athletes slamming the Saints quarterback with some believing that Brees was trying to suppress the Black Lives Matter movement.

Drew Brees Saints career: Records in NFL

The Drew Brees Saints career began in 2006 when the former San Diego Chargers star was picked up as a free agent. Brees won a Super Bowl with the Saints in 2009 and the quarterback also claimed the Super Bowl MVP award that season. Brees holds the record for the most passing yards in NFL history including the record for highest most pass completion in NFL history.

