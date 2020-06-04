Drew Brees Bashed By NFL, NBA Stars For Slamming Colin Kaepernick National Anthem Protests

Super Bowl champion Drew Brees suffered a huge backlash on social media following his comments to ‘never disrespect the American national anthem or the national flag'. The legendary New Orleans Saints quarterback reiterated his statements on Wednesday amid the George Floyd protests in the USA. Following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis last week, sporting icons across the globe have protested with the 'Black Lives Matter' movement. The Drew Brees statement on kneeling earned the 41-year-old plenty of criticism from fellow teammates as well as other sporting icons in the NFL and NBA

Highlight: @readdanwrite asks @drewbrees what the star NFL quarterback thinks about "players kneeling again when the NFL season starts."@drewbrees: “I will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America or our country.”



Full exchange: pic.twitter.com/MpCkFyOMed — Yahoo Finance (@YahooFinance) June 3, 2020

Drew Brees statement: Drew Brees National anthem comments

The Drew Brees national anthem comments on Wednesday made many fans and sporting icons furious. The Colin Kaepernick kneeling incident during the national anthem four years ago has been highlighted by many members of the African-American community. Amid the George Floyd protests, the Colin Kaepernick kneeling incident has drawn plenty of attention. While speaking to Yahoo Finance, the quarterback reiterated that he would 'never agree with anyone disrespecting the American national flag or the national anthem'.

The Drew Brees national anthem comments didn't go down well with one of his current teammates Michael Thomas, who posted a series of tweets criticising him. Thomas wasn't the only Saints star to take a swipe at the Drew Brees statement as Alvin Kamara and Emmanuel Sanders had their say as well. Some of Drew Brees' teammates claimed that the 41-year-old simply doesn't know much about the reason behind the Colin Kaepernick kneeling incident, while others called him ignorant.

He don’t know no better. — Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) June 3, 2020

oop... — Alvin Kamara (@A_kamara6) June 3, 2020

Smh.. Ignorant — Emmanuel Sanders (@ESanders_10) June 3, 2020

Ed Reed on Drew Brees statement

Another NFL great that jumped on the bandwagon to slam Brees' comments was Baltimore Ravens legend Ed Reed. The response by Ed Reed on Drew Brees comments received plenty of praise and attention on social media as the Ravens great was disappointed with a top NFL figure having such views. Reed posted a video and explained that Drees was trying his best to keep the African-American folks down during a time of civil unrest in America.

Ed Reed further stated that the Drew Brees statement on the national anthem and national flag had no relations with violent protests. In fact, Reed stated that the kneeling protests were peaceful and meant to bring attention to the police brutality and racial injustice in America. NBA superstar LeBron James also revealed that Brees had no idea why Kaepernick was kneeling.

WOW MAN!! 🤦🏾‍♂️. Is it still surprising at this point. Sure isn’t! You literally still don’t understand why Kap was kneeling on one knee?? Has absolute nothing to do with the disrespect of 🇺🇸 and our soldiers(men and women) who keep our land free. My father-in-law was one of those https://t.co/pvUWPmh4s8 — LeBron James (@KingJames) June 3, 2020

