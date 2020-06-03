Rob Gronkowski Was Set To Feature At SummerSlam And In Saudi Arabia Before NFL Return

After losing his WWE 24/7 Championship to R-Truth, Rob Gronkowski was released by WWE ahead of the upcoming NFL season. According to reports, Gronkowski asked to be released because he wanted to focus on the upcoming NFL season. Recently, Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio started that Rob Gronkowski had earlier signed a multi-year deal with WWE, but had to cut the contract shot because of his main work. Rob Gronkowski recently hosted WrestleMania 36, and as per Meltzer’s report, he was also scheduled to appear on “SummerSlam in August, and then WWE's return to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia”.

At WrestleMania 36, Rob Gronkowski pinned R-Truth to become the new WWE 24/7 Champion. Fans then speculated that he was set to feature in a match at SummerSlam and at the Saudi Arabia event. “He’s not doing any of them. He asked for his release. It was a mutual release,” said Dave Meltzer in the aftermath of Gronkowski signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. According to Meltzer, Rob Gronkowski had added a clause in his WWE contract that he would be released by the company if decides to play football again. Before WrestleMania 36, Rob Gronkowski made an appearance at WrestleMania 33 where he helped Mojo Rawley win the Andre Battle Royal.

“He was gonna do what he did at WrestleMania and he was gonna go to SummerSlam which was gonna be the big one. So he was gonna do the end of the year show in Saudi Arabia. That was the multi-event contract was those three events,” Dave Meltzer added.

Ron Gronkowski was busy filming a dance video for TikTok in his backyard when his friend who was recording the video took off his jacket to reveal a referee's shirt. Right then, R-truth came from behind and performed a roll-up on Ron Gronkowski to win back his title. Truth grabbed his title, jumped in the air and clicked his heels before running away. When Ron Gronkowski asked his friend why he helped R-Truth, his friend said, "you are a champion, you have to be alert."

