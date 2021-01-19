Drew Brees' Wife Brittany Shares Heartwarming Moment With QB After Saints’ Playoff Exit

Legendary QB Drew Brees had the full support of his family after the Saints were eliminated from NFL playoffs on Sunday night. Brees put in a disappointing shift in his team’s 20-30 loss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Divisional Round, committing three turnovers. However, cameras caught Drew and his wife Brittany sharing a very intimate moment on the field at the Superdome following the game, with speculation and reports over whether Brees played his final game in the NFL.

Bucs vs Saints: Drew Brees and wife Brittany embrace at Superdome

The New Orleans Saints thrashed the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the regular season to enter Sunday night's divisional-round rematch as favourites at home. The playoffs, however, are not the regular season, and it could not have been made clearer as Saints talisman Drew Brees had a shocking night in what might have been the final game of his NFL career. The 42-year-old ended up throwing three interceptions and watched Jared Cook cough up a fourth turnover the Bucs recorded a 20-30 win to progress and set up a thrilling Conference Championship encounter against the Green Bay Packers.

Drew and Brittany Brees embrace on the Superdome turf after the #Saints season ends. @FOX8NOLA pic.twitter.com/vtd2OD0VHl — Garland Gillen (@garlandgillen) January 18, 2021

Despite having a rather horrendous game, the 13-time Pro Bowler had the full support of his family. Brees' wife Brittany was seen sharing an emotional moment with the QB on the field after the game. The couple were captured embracing each other while not saying anything at all for a few seconds. Several reports suggested Drew Brees might have played his last game in the NFL.

Fans on social media were quick to react to Drew and Brittany's on-field moment. On Twitter, one wrote, "That is true love between Drew and Brittany right there." Another added, "OMG, guys! I think this might just have been Brees' last game in the NFL after watching him with his wife". A third added, "I'm crying my eyes out rn. If this was your last game, thanks for everything, Drew."

Tom Brady and Drew Brees after game: Legendary QB's share special moment

Drew Brees' wife wasn't the only one to share a special moment with the QB at the Superdome on Sunday. Along with his kids, Bucs QB Tom Brady also came out to embrace Brees after the game. The six-time Super Bowl champion also threw a TD pass to one of Brees' son.

Image Credits - FOX8