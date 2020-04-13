UFC Star Dustin Poirier Donates 1000 Meals To Hospital Workers Amidst Coronavirus Outbreak

Former UFC interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier has been aiding the medical workers and support staff of Los Angeles by providing them meals amidst the global spread of the coronavirus pandemic. The ‘Diamond’ has reportedly teamed up with Deanos Pizza in Lafayette, LA to donate 1,000 meals to hospital staff in Los Angeles. This is not the first time Dustin Poirier has contributed to society. The lightweight superstar of UFC has always been active in social work through his ‘The Good Fight Foundation’.

Dustin Poirier and ‘The Good Fight Foundation’ have been providing meals to the hospital workers in Lafayette, LA since Easter morning, and they will reportedly continue doing so for at least a week if not more. The United States of America has been ravaged by the coronavirus pandemic, with the country having recorded the most number of patients to date. Meanwhile, Dustin Poirier’s classy act for the medical staff has earned him a lot of respect from UFC fans all over the world. Fans have claimed that even without a belt, Dustin Poirier has showcased the ‘heart of a champion’ and netizens have been showering him with praise all over social media.

UFC: Dana White’s take on coronavirus

The global pandemic has forced Dana White to call off UFC 249 which was scheduled to take place on April 18, 2020. Though Dana White was close to securing the bout at a private island, ESPN and Disney reportedly suggested shelving the fight card. For now, UFC 249 has been postponed until further notice from the UFC officials.

(Image courtesy: UFC.com)