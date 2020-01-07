UFC: Dustin Poirier Confident Of 'knocking Out' Nate Diaz In Potential MMA Fight

MMA fighters generally don't mess around with Nate Diaz or his elder brother Nick Diaz. None of them are regular faces in the UFC anymore but that does not change the fact that the Diaz brothers are two of the most feared martial artists of all time.

Nate Diaz made a stunning comeback after two years at UFC 241 and shocked the world by defeating Anthony ‘Showtime’ Pettis. However, his next run for the BMF title did not go well as Jorge Masvidal demolished him throughout the main event of UFC 244.

Now, lightweight contender Dustin Poirier has revealed his opinion over Nate Diaz as an opponent. Take a look at Poirier and Nate Diaz's epic stare down from the past.

UFC: Dustin Poirier claims to knockout Nate Diaz in a fight

Dustin Poirier and Nate Diaz were lined up for a mega-fight in the past but unfortunately, it never got materialized. However, that did not stop the ‘Diamond’ from taking a dig at the ‘Stockton Slugger’. A fan enquired Dustin Poirier about his thoughts over a fight with Nate Diaz in Twitter, and Poirier replied back by stating: “ I see me knocking him (Nate Diaz) out”. Take a look at the tweet.

I see me knocking him out https://t.co/bPVvpFe1OL — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) January 5, 2020

According to reports, Dustin Poirier is still interested to fight Nate Diaz but the 'Stockton Superstar' has claimed to have lost interest over the fight game. After losing his last fight against Jorge Masvidal, Nate Diaz announced that he is going to take a break from the sport. The 34-year-old took it out on social media platforms and said that he is going on a ‘peace tour’. Though, he promised to run it back with Jorge Masvidal in the post-fight interview.

