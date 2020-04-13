Rapper Tory Lanez Samples UFC Superstar Conor McGregor In His Latest Track; Watch

Conor McGregor’s upcoming UFC fight is going to take some time as the entire world is dealing with the unfortunate outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic at the moment, but that did not stop him from making headlines. Conor McGregor has already been active in helping his countrymen in the battle against coronavirus as the UFC superstar has reportedly donated €11 million to the hospitals in Ireland. However, Conor McGregor has attracted a lot of attention for yet another reason and fight fans are thrilled to witness the aura of McGregor in a rap version. Rapper Tory Lanez recently sampled Conor McGregor in his latest track and the entire UFC fanbase has been buzzing with excitement since then.

Also Read | Dana White Refuses To Put The Blame On Khabib Nurmagomedov For Pulling Out Of UFC 249

UFC: Tory Lanez samples Conor McGregor in his latest track ‘Stupid Again’

Rapper Tory Lanez recently dropped his new album ‘The New Toronto’ which features a song titled ‘Stupid Again’. Tory Lanez has used one of the most famous quotes of UFC superstar Conor McGregor in the song and fight fans had no difficulty in pinpointing McGregor's words. The song ‘Stupid Again’ begins with Conor McGregor’s famous speech, which he delivered at UFC 205 after becoming the first double champion of UFC. Conor McGregor offers his iconic apology to 'absolutely nobody' before Tory Lanez hits the canvas with his rap verses in the song. Here's a glimpse.

Also Read | Khabib Nurmagomedov Accuses Conor McGregor Of Lying Amid UFC 249 Rigmarole

According to reports, Tory Lanez has already gained 2.2 million more Instagram followers in less than 30 days. Moreover, there has been a reported surge of 90 percent in his YouTube subscribers. Tory Lanez now has more monthly Spotify listeners that Nav, Russ, and Meek Mill.

UFC 249 update

UFC 249 headlined by Justin Gaethje vs Tony Ferguson has been postponed amidst the global outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. Initially, Dana White was about to host the fight card under any circumstances as he was also planning to secure a private island for the fight to take place. However, after repeated suggestions from ESPN and Disney, Dana White has called off the PPV for now.

Also Read | Jorge Masvidal Wants To Replace Khabib For Taking On Tony Ferguson In UFC 249

Also Read | UFC 249 update: Dana White Reveals Why He's Keeping UFC 249 Location A Top Secret

(Image courtesy: Twitter)