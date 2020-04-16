Dustin Poirier Open To Fighting Conor McGregor At 170 Lbs Or Inside The Boxing Ring

Dustin Poirier has expressed his interest in facing Conor McGregor in an epic–rematch in the welterweight division of UFC. ‘The Diamond’ is equally comfortable with facing Conor McGregor in the middleweight or even inside a boxing ring. This comes as a surprise for UFC fans as Dustin Poirier is currently a lightweight contender while Conor McGregor made his return at welterweight opposite Donald Cerrone. However, Dustin Poirier is ready to chase Conor McGregor through all the weight classes or even inside a boxing ring as he proudly claimed in a recent interview.

UFC: Dustin Poirier wants to face Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz inside the octagon or the ring

According to the reports of MMAfighting.com, Dustin Poirier has eyed his next rival after a failed attempt at the lightweight title against Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 242, and it is none other than Conor McGregor. The duo earlier faced each other at UFC 178 in 2014. The featherweight contest lasted for mere minutes as Conor McGregor delivered a knockout blow to Dustin Poirier within two minutes of round one. However, things in the MMA world have changed since then and MMA pundits believe that Dustin Poirier could pose a legitimate threat to Conor McGregor should the fight to through in the foreseeable future.

Dustin Poirier is also aiming for a fight against Nate Diaz for a boxing match but neither Nate nor Conor has responded to the offer. Currently, all major sports events have been called off due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic and UFC fighters are taking an active part to serve the society amid the medical crisis. Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirer have already started working for their respective countries and the safety of medical workers.

UFC: Coronavirus in US

Coronavirus in US has already swept the nation with deaths on the rise. Meanwhile, Dustin Poirier was a class act as he served 1,000 meals to the medical workers of Los Angeles. Here’s a glimpse of his charity work.

(Image courtesy: UFC.com)