UFC: When NBA Legend Shaquille O'Neal Consoled Max Holloway's Crying Son; Watch

NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O’ Neal recalled a priceless moment during his interaction with MMA journalist Ariel Helwani, where the Lakers legend went on to explain how he consoled Max Holloway’s son Rush Holloway after his father lost the fight opposite Dustin Poirier at UFC 236. Max Holloway and Dustin Poirier faced each other for the second time in their respective MMA careers with the vacant interim lightweight title on the line at UFC 236. After a five-round battle, Dustin Poirier was awarded the victory via judges' scorecard decision, ending Max Holloway’s 13-fight win streak. It was a heartbreaking moment for Max Holloway’s son, who was present in the audience. Shaquille O’Neal was pictured consoling Rush, just after Max Holloway lost the fight.

UFC: When NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal consoled Max Holloway’s son Rush

Max Holloway was completely bruised up by the end of the fight, as both men landed some heavy punches on each other. Seeing his father lose in front of a massive crowd was a disappointing moment for Rush, as he burst into tears after the fight. However, Shaquille O’Neal got up from his seat and consoled Max Holloway’s son on his defeat. Shaquille O’Neal also insisted that he go hug his dad after the fight ended. UFC fans clearly loved the moment as they tagged it as their favourite ‘Shaq UFC’ moment on social media. Shaquille O'Neal is a known admirer of combat sports and recently offered his support to UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones, who was arrested a few weeks ago.

Apart from the Shaq UFC moment, UFC 236 saw Dustin Poirier holding a UFC title for the first time in his career. It was a special moment for 'The Diamond' as he began to shed tears when Dana White wrapped the belt around his waist. However, Dustin Poirier also acknowledged the fact that Max Holloway was a tough competitor and he had to dig deep in order to claim the victory.

