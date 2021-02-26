Dutee Chand & Amiya Kumar Mallick Win Big In Indian Grand Prix-2; Hailed By Odisha CM

Star Indian sprinter Dutee Chand bagged gold in the women's 100m race event at the Indian Grand Prix-2 that was held in the National Institute of Sports of Patiala on Thursday. Amiya Kumar Mallick won silver in the men's 100m race. Both athletes from Odisha were congratulated by the Chief Minister of the state Naveen Patnaik who wished them more success in the future endeavors.

Dutee won the race by clocking 11.44 seconds and Amiya picked pace by clocking 10.74 seconds to win the men's event. Dutee had clocked 11.51 seconds in the first leg of the event that was held on February 18. Last year, she was awarded the prestigious Arjuna Award. She remains to be the first Indian female athlete in the span of 36 years to qualify for the 100m event at the Olympics at Rio 2016 after she had breached the then qualifying mark in the Olympics of 11.32 seconds.

Taking to Twitter, the Odisha CM wrote "Congratulate Odisha sprinter @DuteeChand on winning #Gold in the Women's 100m race and Amiya Kumar Mallick on winning #Silver in the Men's 100m race in the Indian Grand Prix-2 held at National Institute of Sports, Patiala. Wish you both more success in the future."

World junior 400m champion and national record holder of 50.79 seconds gave a massive comeback by winning the women's 200m event in the Grand Prix-2. With only two runners for the 200m event, Delhi's Simrandeep Kaur finished second by clocking 24.91 seconds. Karnataka's Daneshwari A ended second at 11.89 seconds in the 100m women's event while Maharashtra's Diandra Dudley Valladares clocked 11.92 seconds to finish third in the race.

Meanwhile, 25-year-old Dutee was earlier congratulated by Odisha Cm who had tweeted "Heartiest Congratulations to @DuteeChand for being nominated for the BBC Indian Sportswoman of the year 2021 award. Odisha is proud of this amazing feat. You are an inspiration for every Odia girl."

