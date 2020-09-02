Dwayne Johnson Shares Pictures With Helmets Of All XFL Teams After Official Takeover

If Dwayne Johnson's Instagram is anything to go by, it seems like the XFL takeover is finally complete. The pro football league previously owned by WWE tycoon Vince McMahon had filed for bankruptcy earlier this year citing losses due to the COVD-19 pandemic. According to reports, Dwayne Johnson and his investors, who include his business partner Dany Garcia along with RedBird Capital Partners, shelled out $15 million to complete the XFL takeover.

Also Read: Dwayne Johnson Net Worth: How Much Is The Rock Worth After Million Dollar XFL Takeover?

XFL takeover: Dwayne Johnson poses with XFL helmets of all franchises

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, Dwayne Johnson posed with the XFL helmets of all eight franchises. Johnson said that he was humbled and grateful when all the XFL helmets arrived and believes that the XFL takeover has brought his life full circle. The former WWE superstar wrote that while his dreams of playing in the NFL never came true, he has the honour of owning an entire pro football league now.

Also Read: XFL owners: Dany Garcia, Dwayne Johnson's Ex-wife, Becomes First Female Sports League Owner With XFL

Speaking about the XFL owners, Dwayne Johnson said that his trailblazing partner Dany Garcia and Gerry Cardinale, the CEO of RedBird Capital, are passionate and "committed to the grind" to deliver "awesome football" for the fans. Dwayne Johnson also framed a picture of $7, dating back to his two-month stint in the CFL with the Calgary Stampeders. The WWE icon said that the frame serves as a reminder for him to stay hungry, humble and always be the hardest worker in the room. The Hollywood superstar also has a production company called Seven Bucks, referencing his stint with the Stampeders.

Also Read: XFL Owners: Dwayne Johnson's $15 Million XFL Purchase Objected By League's Unsecured Creditors

Dwayne Johnson owns XFL: Who are the other XFL owners?

The XFL declared Chapter 11 bankruptcy on April 13 citing COVD-19 losses and was seeking a buyer for the past three months when Dwayne Johnson and co lodged a $15 million bid. The XFL takeover made Dany Garcia the first female professional league owner. The purchase came in hours before the league was set to be auctioned.

The XFL takeover was reportedly split evenly between Dwayne Johnson and his investment partner RedBird Capital and ex-wife Danny Garcia. The XFL is reportedly planning for the 2021 season to possibly be played in a bubble environment. The XFL takeover was opposed by the league's unsecured credits, but the Hollywood star's post all but confirms that the deal has been signed and sealed.

Also Read: Dwayne Johnson Buys Out Vince McMahon’s Struggling XFL For $15m Only Hours Before Auction

(Image Courtesy: The Rock Instagram)