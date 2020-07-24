Dwayne Johnson Suggests Washington Ballers As New Name For Washington Football Team

Washington's football team has been making headlines all month after the NFL franchise decided to move on from their former title amidst the Black Lives Matter movement. Formerly known as the Washington Redskins, the club hierarchy settled for 'Washington Football Team' with the NFL 2020 season closing in. However, the NFL side announced that the Washington Football Team name is a temporary fix until they agree upon a new suitable name for the franchise. WWE legend and Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson suggested that the NFL franchise should change their name to "Washington Ballers".

Washington Football Team name change: Dwayne Johnson suggests Washington Ballers as the new name for franchise

Washington Football Team memes have been doing the rounds on social media after owner Daniel Snyder's 'lack of creativity' while changing the name of the franchise. However, the Washington Football Team found support in Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson. Johnson appreciated the organisation for moving at an accelerated pace ahead of NFL 2020. With the Washington Football Team name change being temporary, Dwayne Johnson suggested that the NFL franchise change their name to "Washington Ballers". The Rock is no stranger to the game of football, having played as a defensive end at the University of Miami in the early 90s. Dwayne Johnson's suggestion comes in as the star of the hit HBO series Ballers.

Even though this name is clearly temporary, I appreciate the organization moving at an accelerated pace towards some progress prior to this @NFL season.

For the love of the game - I vote,

“WASHINGTON BALLERS”

You’re welcoooome!

*sang Maui style

😉💪🏾

https://t.co/6wpmDNAcgY — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) July 23, 2020

Washington Football Team meme: LeBron James, Kevin Durant troll Washington's name change

Before Dwayne Johnson chipped in with his Washington Ballers suggestion, the Washington Football Team were subjected to massive trolling on social media. NBA stars LeBron James and Kevin Durant joined in on the Washington Football Team meme fest, with the Los Angeles Lakers star trolling the franchise for their lack of creativity. The Washington Football Team will keep their burgundy and gold colours and replace the Indian head logo on helmets with players' jersey numbers. All references to the Redskins name and logo will be removed from the team's headquarters in Ashburn, Virginia, and FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland. The change came in amid pressure from sponsors and after decades of criticism from Native American advocacy groups. Red Wolves and Red Tails were among the betting favourites for the new name before Dwayne Johnson threw in the Washington Ballers suggestion.

(Image Credit: Dwayne Johnson, Washington Football Team Instagram)