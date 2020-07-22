EA Drops Washington's 'Redskins' Name From Madden NFL 21?

Washington's NFL team is bracing for an overhaul ahead of the 2020 season. The franchise recently bowed to the increasing pressure from fans and sponsors to finally drop the controversial 'Redskins' nickname. While the NFL team is yet to finalise a new nickname, merchandise sellers have already started taking down 'Redskins' apparel from their stores.

According to the latest reports, Electronic Arts (EA) will also be removing Redskins from their official simulation game Madden NFL 21. EA recently dropped a teaser Deep Dive video for NFL 21, where the NFL team was still identified as the Washington Redskins. However, a representative for EA confirmed to USgamer that the live version of the game, releasing August 28, will not feature the nickname nor the logo for the team.

"We are pleased to see Washington's decision to change their team name and visual identity," the representative told the publication. "We are quickly working to update Madden NFL 21 to feature a generic Washington team, while we await final word on the updated team name and logo design."

Per the report, EA will release Madden NFL 21 with a generic name for the Washington NFL team. As soon as the owner Dan Snyder and co finalise their new nickname along with the design for their new logo, EA will release an update which will be a complete package, including audio and commentary updates, motion graphics and presentation, stadium art, environments, crowd gear and signage, and uniforms.

EA removing the Redskins faster than they removed franchise features #FixMaddenFranchise — Government Pyro (@MtneerFever) July 18, 2020

More like, "EA is scrambling to find which year the Redskins coding was last updated before launch of yearly AAA retweak and reskin." — -Saigo- (@SaigoStyle) July 17, 2020

This will be the first change this game has received in years — Code_EG (@eg_code) July 17, 2020

Redskin name change and hunt for a new identity

Despite resisting a name change for years now, Dan Snyder was forced to reconsider the team's name after the recent protests started affecting the team's potential revenues. Sponsors like FedEx and Nike put pressure on the franchise to drop the controversial nickname. The latter even took down all Washington merchandise from its official website.

On July 13, the NFL team released a statement which noted the "Redskins' name and team logo will be retired moving forward. The team also said it will now looking to move forward with a new identity ahead of the upcoming season. "Redtails", "Warriors", "Redhawks" and several other nicknames have been put forth by fans as the potential new name for the franchise.

Madden NFL 21 will be released on August 28 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Google Stadia, and PC. EA also noted that an updated version of the game will be released for PlayStation 5 and Xbox X when the gaming consoles hit the market.

