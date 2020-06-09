Kobe Bryant Mural In Bosnia And Herzegovina Is The Biggest In Europe: Report

On January 26 this year, the world bid farewell to one of the greatest players in basketball history, Kobe Bryant. The Lakers legend retired from the NBA in 2016 after 20 glorious seasons with his jerseys going up on the rafters at Staples Center. The unfortunate events in January saw Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven others killed in a helicopter crash near Calabasas, California. While tributes for Bryant poured in, fans have also dedicated impressive murals to the legend across the globe.

Kobe Bryant mural in Bosnia and Herzegovina

Recently, a Kobe Bryant mural was completed in the city of Gradiska, Bosnia and Herzegovina. Dedicated by the locals of the town, the mural reportedly stretches 39 feet tall and 19 feet wide. The Kobe Bryant mural in Gradiska is the largest mural in Europe, according to The Srpska Times. The mural was pained by the locals next to the outdoor court of the Danilo Borkovic elementary school at Gradiska.

Painted by Bosnian artist Deni Bozic and his team, it took almost two weeks to complete the Kobe Bryant mural. "I am glad that in addition to the mural of Kobe Bryant, Gradiska has recently received several more murals. I hope that this will become a trend in other cities of our country as well," Deni Bozic told The Srpska Times.

Kobe Bryant mural in Bosnia and Herzegovina highlights his Lakers career

In the Kobe Bryant mural, the basketball legend can be seen donning the iconic golden Lakers jersey as he stood at the free-throw line about to take a shot. At the top right corner, Bryant's 'Black Mamba' logo can be seen against the backdrop of the blue sky. Deni Bozic shared some pictures of the Kobe Bryant mural on Instagram where he showcased the locals playing basketball right next to the impressive artwork. A picture of one of the men working to complete the Black Mamba logo can also be seen.

Kobe Bryant mural, Kobe and Gigi murals across the streets of LA

Kobe Bryant murals have slowly popped up across the globe with a heavy concentration in the city of Los Angeles, where Bryant was a loved figure. Venice-based mural artist Jules Muck painted "Kobe & Gigi Forever" hours after the tragedy that killed the nine victims. Per reports, there are over hundreds of murals dedicated to the Black Mamba across the streets of LA. Tattoo artist Rask Opticon collaborated with the owner of 3TEN Liquor to create the "Mamba Mentality" mural outside his store back in February. A mural depicting Kobe Bryant sitting with the NBA Championship can be seen at Black Star Burger, Fairfax. It was created by Gena Milanesi.

