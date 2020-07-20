Dwyane Wade Teases New Kobe Bryant-inspired Way Of Wade Shoes In Recent IG Video

Dwyane Wade, along with his shoe brand Way of Wade, will be honouring late NBA icon Kobe Bryant by creating a shoe dedicated to the Los Angeles Lakers star. While no official release date was given, Wade shared an Instagram video of the soon-to-be-released Way of Wade shoe. Way of Wade is a brand started by Chinese company Li-Ning in 2013 in collaborating with the retired NBA star. Though Wade was signed with Converse and the Jordan brand earlier in his career, he chose to sign with Li-Ning after his contact with the Jordan brand expired in 2012.

"Great things come from hard work and perseverance. No excuses." @DwyaneWade gives us a glimpse of these Kobe-inspired Way Of Wade's pic.twitter.com/MPUm0vgo3e — ESPN (@espn) July 20, 2020

In his video, Wade highlighted three pairs of shoes, one of which was Lakers-themed and had a purple and gold colourway. One of the shoes has various shades of purple and another was white in colour with some purple mixed in. Both No. 8 is inscribed on the left shoe, while No. 24 is on the right shoe. Bryant wore both those numbers while playing for the Lakers during his 20-year long NBA career. Along with the jersey numbers, a quote will be inscribed on the sole of the shoe – Great things come from hard work and perseverance. No excuses.

While Bryant and Wade never faced each other in an NBA Finals series, both are considered two of the best shooting guards in NBA history. Bryant played with the Lakers his whole career and led the team to five NBA titles while winning two NBA Finals MVPs and one NBA MVP before retiring in 2016. On the other hand, Wade played with the Miami Heat for most of his NBA career, while winning three NBA titles and one NBA Finals MVP before retiring in 2019. Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others passed away in a tragic helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, on January 26.

