LeBron James, Kyrie Irving Express Anger In Delayed Justice For Deceased Ahmaud Arbery

The unsolved horrific murder of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery has led to a massive outcry on social media with people questioning why no arrests have been made after more than two months of the fatal shooting. Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James joined the outcry on Wednesday after he condemned the actions of the murderers.

LeBron James on Ahmaud Arbery murder

LeBron James took to social media to voice his frustrations with the delaying of justice in the Ahmaud Arbery murder. James shared a photo of Arbery to social media with a heartfelt caption. The post from LeBron James also included the hashtag #ProfiledCauseWeAreSimplyBlack.

The tragic Ahmaud Arbery murder occurred on February 23 in Brunswick, Georgia. According to the police reports procured by several publications in the United States, Gregory McMichael, 64, and his son Travis McMichael, 34, admitted to grabbing guns and pursuing Arbery as he jogged in their neighbourhood. The duo is alleged to have brutally shot the 25-year-old but even after two months after the incident, the officials are yet to make an arrest.

According to reports, Gregory McMichael claimed he pursued Arbery with his son as Arbery's description matched to that of a suspect who broke-in the neighbourhood a few weeks back. McMichael is also reported to be a former police officer, which media claims might have aided him in delaying the arrest.

However, the Ahmaud Arbery shooting received mass attention recently after a video leaked on social media where the McMichaels were seen tracking down Arbery in a pickup truck. The video shows a man (presumed to be Arbery) jogging in the neighbourhood before getting into a physical altercation with a man who seemed to be holding a shotgun. The altercation eventually resulted in three shots being fired and the jogger collapsing on the street.

A massive campaign has since begun on social media where people are demanding justice for Arbery with many even suggesting the incident could be yet another cruel act of racism in the United States.

LeBron James' former Cleveland Cavaliers teammate, Kyrie Irving even joined the Lakers star in condemning the Ahmaud Arbery murder on social media.

(Image Credits: LeBron James Instagram/Twitter Handles)