Elon Musk Teams Up With A UFC GOAT To Prepare For Epic Mark Zuckerberg Cage Fight

Elon Musk vs Mark Zuckerberg is picking up further notations as both the billionaires are evidently on board about a potential cage fight. UFC president, who could play a significant role in making the fight official, has already stated that the two emperors of the 21st century are "dead serious" about a date inside the Octagon. On top of this, a new development has arrived and according to it, a UFC legend has offered his hand to Elon Musk for the potential training ahead of the match.

3 Things you need to know:

Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk want to eneter the firlf of MMA.

Musk threw a challenge at Zuckerberg, which he accepted

Dana White says the fight could be the biggest in the all-time list

Elon Musk teams up with UFC legend to prepare for Mark Zuckerberg cage fight

Speculations of a fight between Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk are spreading at a quick pace and fans have already started to pick sides in this apparent match between Facebook and Twitter. Ever since the Space X founder threw a challenge at the Meta founder, the rumblings on social media about the one-on-one have elevated. White has already called it the biggest fight in the history of UFC, moreover, the battle of the odds also began with DraftKings picking Zuckerberg as the -160 favorite.

Nevertheless, what could be stated as the biggest development till now is that former UFC Welterweight/Middlewight Champion and largely considered one of the greatest to ever grace the Octagon, Georges ST-Pierre (GSP), has offered to train Elon Musk for the fight against Zuckerberg and Musk vehemently accepted it as well. Here's the brief social media exchange between Musk and GSP.

@elonmusk I'm a huge fan of yours and it would be an absolute honor to help you and be your training partner for the challenge against Zuckerberg 👊😁 — Georges St-Pierre (@GeorgesStPierre) June 24, 2023



GSP, who hasn't entered the 8-sided closed figure since 2017, could make a way back to the UFC, not as a fighter but as a coach of Elon Musk. So, what do you think of GSP offering his hand to Musk? Let us know in the comments section?

Georges ST-Pierre's statistics as a fighter in UFC

GSP is touted as one of the all-time greats in UFC. In the most celebrated MMA promotion, ST-Pierre earned two division championship straps- Middleweight and Welterweight- and retired while holding the UFC gold. He brandishes a 26-2 record in MMA.