Will we witness Mark Zuckerberg vs Elon Musk UFC Fight? Dana White opens up on possibility

Why you're reading this: Two of the foremost billionaires in the world and the individuals who own the social media space are set to take their corporate rivalry to the fight world. The tech geniuses have agreed to take on each other inside a "cage". While the world is speculating how serious Zuckerberg and Musk are in this context, UFC President Dana White has come up with an answer that may send all the doubts away.

3 things you need to know:

Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg recently expressed interest in entering the fight world

The two have apparently agreed to a cage match

Dana White comes in with an important development about the fight

Also Read | Battle Of Billionaires: Elon Musk's Starlink Eyes India, Mukesh Ambani Resists

Dana White opens up on the possibility of Mark Zuckerberg vs Elon Musk

Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg and Twitter chairman Elon Musk, who have constantly remained the leading newsmakers in the business field have started to make waves in the sports sector as well. The two are apparently aware of arguably the most brutal game in the field of sports i.e., the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), and are ready for a one-on-one inside the Octagon.

Read this story to know how they came to an agreement | Mark Zuckerberg Quotes Khabib As He Accepts Elon Musk's 'up For A Cage Match' Challenge

Following all the social media talks, the followers are in a muddle regarding whether it is just a friendly banter between the two emperors of the 21st century or they are really on board a fight. Thus, in comes UFC President Dana White with a firm answer.

Also Read | Mark Zuckerberg Competes In Jiu Jitsu; Wins A Couple Of Medals In First Attempt

In an interview with TMZ Live, Dana White revealed he talked with both Zuckerberg and Musk on the phone about the fight context and divulged that both are "dead serious" about fighting each other in UFC Octagon. The UFC prez is of the view that Musk vs Zuckerberg could become the biggest fight in history. "Talked with Mark and Elon last night, both guys are absolutely dead serious about this," White said.

While the fight may or may not transpire, the battle of the odds has begun. According to DraftKings, Zuckerberg is a -160 favorite up against the +140 of Elon Musk.