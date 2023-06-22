Mark Zuckerberg Quotes Khabib As He Accepts Elon Musk's 'up For A Cage Match' Challenge

Why you're reading this: Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg and Twitter Chairman Elon Musk are on course to take their corporate rivalry to the fight world. The tech billionaires had an indirect chat on social media and thereby agreed to take on each other in a "cage match". Musk initiated the fight talk and Zuckerberg accepted it by quoting former UFC Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Mark Zuckerberg uses Khabib's famous expression to accept Elon Musk's challenge

After conquering the corporate field, Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk are set to enter the fight world and evidently both are aware of the biggest MMA promotion in the world, i.e., the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). Using their respective owned platforms, the two disseminated that they are ready to fight each other, and that too not in any ring but that of UFC's Octagon.

Elon Musk gave birth to the context by posting a message on Twitter that he is "up for a cage match", with Mark Zuckerberg. The Facebook founder took to Instagram to answer and via a story wrote "Send me location." The phrase used by Mark is not the usual wording, rather it is a famous expression of the former UFC fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Upon noticing the revert of Facebook's executive chairman, Mr. Musk proposed "Vegas Octagon" as the location (Source). Vegas is the home of UFC and Ocatagon is the 8-sided cage where the most brutal game in the world of sports comes out.

Now, whether it is just a pleasantry between the two 21st-century emperors or an intention for an actual fight is anybody's guess. But if the latter option gets explored and a pay-per-view becomes official for an exhibition fight then records may break. As for who could win, Zuckerberg has in the past showcased his MMA skills and recently made his jiu-jitsu debut as well, a successful one too. So, in a fight between blue corner and blue corner, microblogging vs photo sharing, the "F" could poke the "Bird".