Anderson Silva's Leg Injury Was So Horrific That Eminem Talked About It In His Rap Verse

MMA is a brutal sport where deadly injuries are quite common. It is an everyday thing. However, some injuries are too devastating to be forgotten. If we look back at the series of injuries in UFC history, we will have to go through a lot of names. However, Anderson Silva’s leg injury against Chris Weidman at UFC 168 main event was too horrific to be forgotten.

Well, it was inspiring too since Anderson Silva came back from the setback and went on to face some of the best fighters of the UFC roster including Nick Diaz, Daniel Cormier and Derek Brunson. The Brazilian middleweight’s comeback story was so sensational that Eminem chose to talk about it in one of his raps.

Eminem raps about Anderson Silva’s horrific injury against Chris Weidman

Chris Weidman stunned the world by knocking out middleweight champion Anderson Silva in their original fight at UFC 162. However, things became worse when they fought for the second time at the main event of UFC 168. After a steady first round, Anderson Silva planted a low level leg kick on Chris Weidman at 1:16 minutes of Round No. 2.

To everyone’s shock, Anderson Silva broke his feet in order to do so. Chris Weidman was awarded the victory, once again. Anderson Silva’s shin bone got snapped into half as he tried to plant his broken leg over the mat. Take a look at the deadly injury of Anderson Silva.

Eminem took a lot of inspiration from the moment and decided to talk about it in his song Caterpillar. Eminem and Royce Da 5’9” released the song Caterpillar in 2018. The 4:50 minutes long song had eight seconds that spoke about Anderson Silva’s brutal leg injury in UFC 168.

From 3:03 to 3:11, the Rap God said, “You are having a little trouble fathomin’ this is actually happening, Like Anderson Silva when he broke his shin in half and then had sh*t hanging by a flap of skin after he tried to put the sh*t back on the mat again.” Listen to the song.

