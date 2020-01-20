Tom Brady Could End Up At Las Vegas Raiders Next NFL Season: UFC President Dana White

UFC 246 was a power-packed show that saw the return of Conor McGregor to the octagon after almost a year. The Irish MMA star knocked out Donald Cerrone in just 40 seconds in the main event of the show. While several stars were present ringside at the show, National Football League (NFL) supporters were mostly interested in Tom Brady and Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis. During the show, Tom Brady was seen sharing a few words with Davis and NFL star Marcel Reese.

Dana White fuels Tom Brady to Raiders rumours

Ever since their photo was released on social media, fans have been speculating if it is a hint about Tom Brady ending up with the Raiders ahead of the next campaign. Although nothing is official yet, Tom Brady is likely to enter free agency after his contract with the New England Patriots expires at the end of the current campaign. Las Vegas Raiders (formerly Oakland Raiders) do boast of Derek Carr in their ranks but Tom Brady's signing can prove to be a major statement for the newly relocated franchise.

#Raiders Mark Davis and Marcel Reece spoke with Tom Brady at the UFC 246 event at T-Mobile Arena on January 18, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. pic.twitter.com/QZrRQewc7r — AFL GODFATHER (@NFLMAVERICK) January 19, 2020

While it's just speculation, UFC owner Dana White has reportedly added a lot of credibility to the ongoing rumours. According to NFL insider Adam Hill, Dana White believes there's a strong possibility that Tom Brady could end up at Las Vegas next season. Hill further adds that Dana White is a long-time Patriots fan but also is a suite-holder in Raiders' Allegiant Stadium. White also has a good working relationship with Mark Davis.

Just talked to Dana White after the press conference. He absolutely believes Tom Brady to the LV Raiders has legs. White is a longtime Pats fan who has a relationship with Brady and is a suiteholder at Allegiant Stadium. Also says Mark Davis is one of the nicest people in sports — Adam Hill (@AdamHillLVRJ) January 19, 2020

As the Patriots are reluctant to offer a guaranteed contract to Tom Brady, practically all the NFL teams are after the 42-year-old. He has been repeatedly linked to the New York Giants, New York Nets, Los Angeles Chargers and the San Francisco 49ers.

