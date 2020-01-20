The Debate
Tom Brady Could End Up At Las Vegas Raiders Next NFL Season: UFC President Dana White

Soon to be a free agent, Tom Brady has been linked with a move to the Las Vegas Raiders. UFC's Dana White believes he could see the 42-year-old at Las Vegas.

Written By Sujay Chakraborty | Mumbai | Updated On:
Tom Brady

UFC 246 was a power-packed show that saw the return of Conor McGregor to the octagon after almost a year. The Irish MMA star knocked out Donald Cerrone in just 40 seconds in the main event of the show. While several stars were present ringside at the show, National Football League (NFL) supporters were mostly interested in Tom Brady and Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis. During the show, Tom Brady was seen sharing a few words with Davis and NFL star Marcel Reese. 

Also Read | Tom Brady Drops Hint On Social Media Regarding His Destination For Upcoming NFL Season

Dana White fuels Tom Brady to Raiders rumours

Ever since their photo was released on social media, fans have been speculating if it is a hint about Tom Brady ending up with the Raiders ahead of the next campaign. Although nothing is official yet, Tom Brady is likely to enter free agency after his contract with the New England Patriots expires at the end of the current campaign. Las Vegas Raiders (formerly Oakland Raiders) do boast of Derek Carr in their ranks but Tom Brady's signing can prove to be a major statement for the newly relocated franchise. 

Also Read | Tom Brady Quashes NFL Retirement Rumours In Philosophical Instagram Post

While it's just speculation, UFC owner Dana White has reportedly added a lot of credibility to the ongoing rumours. According to NFL insider Adam Hill, Dana White believes there's a strong possibility that Tom Brady could end up at Las Vegas next season. Hill further adds that Dana White is a long-time Patriots fan but also is a suite-holder in Raiders' Allegiant Stadium. White also has a good working relationship with Mark Davis. 

Also Read | UFC: Dana White Proud Of MMA Brand Having More Instagram Followers Than NFL

As the Patriots are reluctant to offer a guaranteed contract to Tom Brady, practically all the NFL teams are after the 42-year-old. He has been repeatedly linked to the New York Giants, New York Nets, Los Angeles Chargers and the San Francisco 49ers.

Also Read | Tom Brady, Drew Brees Exit Early In Changing Of The QB Guard

