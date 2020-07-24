Esports Awards 2020: Finalists Revealed For Streamer Of The Year, MOBILE Game Of The Year

The nominations for various categories at Esports Awards 2020 were released on Thursday, July 23. Celebrating the recognition of some of the best talents in the booming industry, Esports Awards 2020 will be the sixth edition of the award ceremony. Indian esports players and viewers will have at the ceremony this year since Mortal from Team SouL has been nominated for the 'Streamer of the Year' category.

Mortal aka Naman Mathur, the in-game leader (IGL) of Team SouL, is arguably the most popular streamer in India, known for streaming PUBG MOBILE sessions on YouTube. While being nominated for Esports Awards 2020 is an achievement by itself, Mortal will be competing against some of the best streamers in the industry like Dr Lupo, Summit1G and Pokimane.

Esports Awards 2020 will be conducted in five stages, which start at nominations and concludes at the grand award ceremony. The finalists for each of the five awards categories will all be announced via Spotlight Shows, starting in July. The final Spotlight Show is scheduled for September. The award ceremony will take place at Esports Stadium Arlington in Texas, United States. The date for the same is yet to be announced.

The Esports Awards 2020 has been divided into five broad categories with several awards under each category. Recognising the talents in each field in and around esports, the five categories are as follows: Creative, Industry, On-Air Talent, Pro and Community. There are a total of 31 awards under the categories. Here are various Esports Awards and their finalists (as revealed):

Esports Streamer of the Year

Dr Lupo

Summit1G

Ibai

Swagg

Pokimane

Gaules

CourageJD

Asmongold

TimTheTatman

xQc

Mortal

NICKMERCS

Esports Mobile Game of the Year

PUBG Mobile

Free Fire

Brawl Stars

Clash Royale

COD Mobile

Mobile Legends

Clash of Clans

Arena of Valor

Esports Personality of the Year

Ocelote

Sjokz

HECZ

Goldenboy

Dr Lupo

Froskurinn

Nadeshot

Faker

Fallen

Esports Collegiate Award

Nace

Kevin Hoang

Nuel

Tespa

University of California, Irvine

College Carball

Tyrelle Appleton

Full Sail University

Esports Content Creator of the Year

Ashley Kang

HECZ

Esports Talk

Nadeshot

Musty

UpUpDownDown

(Image Credits: Esports Awards Twitter Handle)