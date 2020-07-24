PUBG Mobile: XTZ Ground Zero Schedule, Format And Registration Details

With just two days left in Xtreme Zone Esports Genesis Series' Phase 1, XTZ Kill Zone, the organisers have released the registration details and the schedule for Phase 2 - XTZ Ground Zero. Unlike Kill Zone, which was contested by the 32 top PUBG MOBILE teams in the country, Ground Zero will allow semi-professional teams to compete in order to earn their chance to battle the top sides in the finals. Here's everything to know about the XTZ Ground Zero schedule and how interested teams can register for the tournament.

XTZ Ground Zero schedule, format

Labelled as the 'battle of the underdogs', XTZ Ground Zero will be open to all with a total of 1,000 teams participating in Phase 2. Registrations for Phase 2 started on July 23, 9 PM IST. Ground Zero is scheduled for July 27 to August 12.

Format

The 1,000 teams will be divided into 50 groups (20 teams in one group) during the initial qualifiers. The top four from each group (200 teams) will head to the quarterfinals (10 groups). Top 6 teams from the quarterfinals groups (60 teams) will head to the semifinals (three groups). Eighteen teams will then qualify for the Ground Zero Finals.

Only the best four teams will qualify for Phase 3 - XTZ Final War.

XTZ Ground Zero registration details

The link for registration is available on XTZ Esports' Instagram handle. The teams will be directed to XTZ Esports' Discord channel where they will be asked to fill a Google Form. Participating teams will need to have an approved team name along with an email ID. Teams can register up to five players with the fifth being optional. All players will need to have their independent DISCORD IDs in order to confirm their participation.

XTZ Ground Zone prize pool

While Phase 1 has a combined prize pool of ₹1,50,000, the prize pool of Phase 2 is only ₹50,000. The team winning Ground Zone will be awarded ₹30,000. The second-placed team and the third-placed team will win ₹15,000 and ₹5,000 respectively.

XTZ Final War

The 16 teams from Kill Zone and the four teams from Ground Zone will compete in the finals, scheduled for August 14-18. The teams will be competing for a combined prize pool of ₹3,00,000.

(Image Credits: XTZ Esports Instagram Handle)