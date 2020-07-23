PUBG Mobile Leaks: Season 15 Set To Bring New Face Masks, Emotes, New Outfits And More

The much-awaited PUBG Mobile Season 14 finally arrived last week introducing fans to a range of newly themed cosmetic designs, rewards, and a bunch of other items.

However, leading up to the launch, there has been plenty of leaks and rumours surrounding the season, and the same has followed for the upcoming PUBG Mobile Season 15. The next season of the game is more than a month away, however, a few leaks have hinted some of the rewards we can expect in Season 15.

PUBG Season 15 leaks

New outfit

This is the new outfit that will be offered to users as a reward for purchasing the UC. This will include a jacket, short pants, and a pair of gloves. In addition, players will also receive a pair of matching shoes to go with the outfit.

Image credits: The Funny Hunny | YouTube

Backpack

The leak also shows that a new backpack will be available for players with the new PUBG Mobile Season 15. Here's what it will look like:

Image credits: The Funny Hunny | YouTube

M16A4 gun

As part of the tier reward, players will get the M16A4, which is among the most used guns in the game. Players can use this gun as a secondary weapon and use it to secure a good number of kills in the end circle.

Image credits: The Funny Hunny | YouTube

Face masks

The upcoming PUBG Mobile Season 15 Battle Pass will no longer feature any graffitis. Instead, there will be 12 new face masks, which can also be referred to as face make-up. These masks will only be available with the Battle Pass.

Image credits: The Funny Hunny | YouTube

New emotes

Season 15 will also bring a set of new emotes to the game, although, there aren’t any confirmed looks that will be available with them. Take a look here:

Image credits: The Funny Hunny | YouTube

AKM gun skin

A picture of a new AKM gun skin has been leaked and it has been revealed that the weapon will be called Aqua Leon. The gun will sell for around 90 RP.

Image credits: The Funny Hunny | YouTube

Parachute and new vehicle skin

There will also be the inclusion of a new Parachute in PUBG Mobile Season 15. Leaks also suggest that this item will be available as part of the tier reward. Along with the Parachute, there is a new vehicle skin that will also arrive in the battle royale.

Image credits: The Funny Hunny | YouTube