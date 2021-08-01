Esteban Ocon Reflects On Maiden F1 Win As Sebastian Vettel And Fernando Alonso Praise Him

Sunday's Hungarian Grand Prix 2021 witnessed one of the most enthralling races of the season as Alpine's Esteban Ocon escaped multiple incidents on the opening lap of the race to win his maiden Grand Prix. The Alpine driver's F1 career has been far from easy as just two years ago, he held the position of Mercedes' reserve driver. Following his first F1 win, Ocon was left ecstatic.

Esteban Ocon ecstatic after maiden F1 win

Esteban Ocon's maiden F1 win at the Hungarian Grand Prix is undoubtedly going to go down in history not just for the result but the way it happened. Reflecting on his win, Ocon said, "What a moment, what a moment! It feels so good. It's the first victory obviously since the Renault group came back into Formula 1. We had some difficult moments this season that we overcame together with the team. We've come back to a fantastic place in Hungaroring. And today, what can I say? it's fantastic. Congrats to Fernando as well, because I think the win is also thanks to him with the fights that he did. It's teamwork, all that. I think it's been a fantastic day."

Sebastian Vettel credits "faultless" Ocon after finishing in second

While Sebastian Vettel was disappointed to finish second behind Esteban Ocon, he was quick to praise the French driver for his "faultless" drive. Vettel said, "I'm a little bit disappointed because I felt I was a little bit faster the majority of the race. But Esteban didn't do a single mistake and I didn't really get close enough. It is not an easy track to overtake, so I really pushed very, very hard but he stayed on track and well deserved for him to celebrate his first victory. Obviously, it's a great result for us but when it is that close for sure you are always looking at the win rather than the second."

Fernando Alonso says he is "super happy" for teammate Ocon

Fernando Alonso, who drove a stellar race himself to finish in fourth place, was delighted to see his teammate Esteban Ocon winning the Hungarian Grand Prix. Speaking after the race, Alonso said, "One day, I hope to be lucky enough to be on the podium. I am happy to score points in 5th and 6th but I am super, super happy for Esteban. It's a day that he will never forget. But not only for him but for everyone at Enstone. They are working flat out. The results are not easy. We are in a tough and not competitive moment of F1."