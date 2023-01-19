Ex-Olympian Abhinav Bindra Backs Protesting Wrestlers, Says 'It Requires Great Courage'

Former Olympic gold medalist and IOC Athletes' Commission member Abhinav Bindra has backed the protesting wrestlers and said that it is very unfortunate to see them do that. Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, Bindra said the issue has highlighted why it is a very important responsibility of the entire sporting ecosystem to create a safe environment for athletes. He further hoped for the reality of the matter to come out through the investigation. Bindra lauded the wrestlers for their courage, adding it's for an athlete to talk.

"I came to know about this through media and it is very very disturbing. I am sure an investigation will be conducted so we can get to the crux of the matter. I don't want to comment specifically on the case but what is important is that it highlights the athlete's safeguard. Our sports environment and ecosystem are growing and participation is increasing. It is a very important responsibility of the entire ecosystem to create a safe environment. Athlete safeguarding is an important aspect and we need to work towards it," Bindra said.

"It is very unfortunate to see Olympic-level athletes do that. It hurts. Hopefully, we get to the reality of what it is and learn from this and create structures to make sure nothing like this happens again. I support athletes all my life. I have been an athlete so I am always with athletes. It also requires great courage. It's not easy for an athlete to talk. I don't want to get into the case because it's not right for me to comment on a case that is under investigation," he added.

WFI controversy

The wrestlers called on WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh to step down from the post, leveling serious charges of corruption, mental harassment, and sexual exploitation. The 2022 Commonwealth Games gold medalist Vinesh Phogat said that the wrestlers cannot even have water without the coaches' permission, who constantly keep in touch with the WFI president and give him all that happens during training. Phogat also accused the WFI President of sexually exploiting female wrestlers.

Meanwhile, the central government has formed a three-member committee to resolve the issue. The committee has been formed by the Union Sports Ministry. Brijbhushan Sharan Singh is expected to resign next week during a WFI meeting. He had earlier refused to step down from the position, citing a lack of evidence.

