In a huge embarrassment for the placard lobby, Communist Party leader Brinda Karat on Thursday visited Jantar Mantar to meet the protesting wrestlers but was denied entry by champions, who asked her to abstain from making their issue a political agenda. Karat para dropped to the protest site with the intention to attack the government on the matter but was shown the door by protesting wrestlers. Olympic medalist Bajrang Punia, who is leading the protest, asked Karat not to politicise their fight.

A video of wrestlers denying entry to Karat is now going viral on social media platforms. In the video, the wrestlers can be seen stopping Karat from coming on stage with Punia requesting her not to make their issue a political agenda. Some wrestlers can also be heard chanting 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' with Karat present at the site. The opportunistic left leaders came with the intention to hijack the wrestler's protest but were shown the door by India's champions.

#WATCH | CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat asked to step down from the stage during wrestlers' protest against WFI at Jantar Mantar in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/sw8WMTdjsk — ANI (@ANI) January 19, 2023

#RepublicForWrestlers | Wrestling champs reject Left netas' opportunistic bid to hijack their protest; ask them to leave. Tune in to watch #LIVE here - https://t.co/HbKDYgaNDs pic.twitter.com/rkX6BkRjce — Republic (@republic) January 19, 2023

Why are our champions protesting?

The wrestlers called on WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh to step down from the post, levelling serious charges of corruption, mental harassment, and sexual exploitation. The 2022 Commonwealth Games gold medalist Vinesh Phogat said that the wrestlers cannot even have water without the coaches' permission, who constantly keep in touch with the WFI president and give him all that happens during training. Phogat also accused the WFI President of sexually exploiting female wrestlers.

Meanwhile, the WFI president has issued a response of his own, where he has denied all charges and has refused to step down from the top post. He claimed that Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik told him a week ago that they had no problems. Brij Bhushan Singh said that he is ready for an investigation into the matter after refuting all charges levelled against him by the wrestlers. He also alleged that a top industrialist is behind the protest and wants him removed from the post.

