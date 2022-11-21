F1 2022 Results: Updated Driver, Constructor Standings As Max Verstappen Wins Abu Dhabi GP

Quick links:
The final race of the season at Yas Marina in Abu Dhabi was all about Sebastian Vettel's retirement celebration. The four-time world champion brought down curtains on his decorated career following the conclusion of the Abu Dhabi GP. While Vettel was given a guard of honour by the drivers before the beginning of the final race of the season, McLaren’s Daniel Ricciardo, Haas’ Mick Schumacher, and Williams’ Nicholas Latifi also said their farewells to their respective teams.
Following the conclusion of the race, Red Bull Racing driver Max Verstappen emerged victorious picking up his 15th win of the 2022 season in the process.
The two-time F1 champion dominated the field in the entire F1 2022 season. While Verstappen wrapped up the title early in the season, Lewis Hamilton had a disappointing 2022 season as he failed to finish in the top five in the standings. Sergio Perez and Charles Leclerc were tied on points in the championship heading into the final race of the season. However, Perez was unable to get past Sainz in the Abu Dhabi GP, resulting in him finishing the season in third place.
Apart from winning the driver's championship Max Verstappen also ensured that the Milton Keyes outfit won the Constructors' Championship to break Mercedes's dominance. Following the conclusion of yet another enthralling season, here is a look at the latest F1 Driver and Constructors' Standings.
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|Points
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull Racing
|454
|2
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|308
|3
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull Racing
|305
|4
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|275
|5
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|246
|6
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|240
|7
|Lando Norris
|McLaren Mercedes
|122
|8
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|92
|9
|Fernando Alonso
|Alpine
|81
|10
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo
|49
|11
|Daniel Ricciardo
|McLaren Mercedes
|37
|12
|Sebastian Vettel
|Aston Martin
|37
|13
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|25
|14
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpha Tauri
|23
|15
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|18
|16
|Mick Schumacher
|Haas
|12
|17
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Alpha Tauri
|12
|18
|Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo
|6
|19
|Alexander Albon
|Williams
|4
|20
|Nicholas Latifi
|Williams
|2
|21
|Nyck De Vries
|Williams
|2
|22
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Aston Martin
|0
|Position
|Team
|Points
|1
|Red Bull racing
|759
|2
|Ferrari
|554
|3
|Mercedes
|515
|4
|Alpine Renault
|173
|5
|McLaren
|159
|6
|Alfa Romeo Ferrari
|55
|7
|Aston Martin
|55
|8
|Haas
|37
|9
|Alpha Tauri
|35
|10
|Williams
|0