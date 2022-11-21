F1 2022 Results: Updated Driver, Constructor Standings As Max Verstappen Wins Abu Dhabi GP

The final race of the season at Yas Marina in Abu Dhabi was all about Sebastian Vettel's retirement celebration. The four-time world champion brought down curtains on his decorated career following the conclusion of the Abu Dhabi GP. While Vettel was given a guard of honour by the drivers before the beginning of the final race of the season, McLaren’s Daniel Ricciardo, Haas’ Mick Schumacher, and Williams’ Nicholas Latifi also said their farewells to their respective teams.

Following the conclusion of the race, Red Bull Racing driver Max Verstappen emerged victorious picking up his 15th win of the 2022 season in the process.

The two-time F1 champion dominated the field in the entire F1 2022 season. While Verstappen wrapped up the title early in the season, Lewis Hamilton had a disappointing 2022 season as he failed to finish in the top five in the standings. Sergio Perez and Charles Leclerc were tied on points in the championship heading into the final race of the season. However, Perez was unable to get past Sainz in the Abu Dhabi GP, resulting in him finishing the season in third place.

Apart from winning the driver's championship Max Verstappen also ensured that the Milton Keyes outfit won the Constructors' Championship to break Mercedes's dominance. Following the conclusion of yet another enthralling season, here is a look at the latest F1 Driver and Constructors' Standings.

F1 2022 results: A look at Abu Dhabi GP Driver standings

Position Driver Team Points 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 454 2 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 308 3 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing 305 4 George Russell Mercedes 275 5 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 246 6 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 240 7 Lando Norris McLaren Mercedes 122 8 Esteban Ocon Alpine 92 9 Fernando Alonso Alpine 81 10 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo 49 11 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren Mercedes 37 12 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 37 13 Kevin Magnussen Haas 25 14 Pierre Gasly Alpha Tauri 23 15 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 18 16 Mick Schumacher Haas 12 17 Yuki Tsunoda Alpha Tauri 12 18 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo 6 19 Alexander Albon Williams 4 20 Nicholas Latifi Williams 2 21 Nyck De Vries Williams 2 22 Nico Hulkenberg Aston Martin 0

Abu Dhabi GP Constructor standings