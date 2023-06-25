F1 Austrian GP: Sainz Unsure Of Replicating Canadian GP Performance At Red Bull Ring

Why you're reading this: Despite starting the Canadian GP 2023 from P10 and P11, the Ferrari duo of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz made the best use of the one-stop strategy and made a comeback to finish at P4 and P5 respectively. This was the best result for Ferrari in several weeks, which came on the back of the team’s decision to pit both cars only once. Sainz has now opened up on his expectations from the team during next weekend’s Austrian GP 2023.

3 Things You Need To Know

Ferrari heads into the Red Bull Ring with only one podium for Leclerc

Ferrari is 4th in the constructors' championship standings with 122 points

Sainz is placed 5th in the drivers' championship standings ahead of Leclerc with 68 points

'Our pace in Austria will depend a lot on the....': Carlos Sainz

As reported by RacingNews365, Carlos Sainz opened up on Ferrari’s expectations from the track where they won in 2022 days before the marquee event. He pointed out that their pace will depend on the circuit, claiming there will certainly be variations. “Our pace in Austria will depend a lot on the characteristics of the circuit, our pace varies a lot depending on that. We see places like Monaco or Canada we are stronger than places with higher speed corners like Barcelona, where we struggle a bit more, so I think we will see variations in our competitiveness,” said Sainz.

"I knew Barcelona wasn't a good track for us, and that Canada was going to be better. It was confirmed on Friday pace, that lower degradation circuits and ones with slower speed corners we are stronger at, and [it meant] we could show a bit more our true pace [in the race],” the Spaniard added.

Where does Carlos Sainz stand in the F1 2023 drivers' championship standings?

Meanwhile, Sainz is the leading Ferrari driver in the standings ahead of the Austrian GP with 68 points while Charles Leclerc has earned only 54 points so far. Reigning world champion Max Verstappen has clearly dominated the F1 2023 season so far and sits at the top of the table with 195 points, courtesy of six wins and podium finishes on two other occasions. Red Bull also lead the constructors championship standings with 321 points.