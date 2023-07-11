F1: Cara Delevingne Suffers Massive Backlash After Denying Interview To Martin Brundle

Formula 1 hosted the Round 11 of the F1 2023 season last weekend at the iconic Silverstone circuit in the UK. The Formula 1 British Grand Prix 2023 marked the presence of notable celebrities from the entertainment and sports world. Among those in attendance were, Brad Pitt, Romeo Beckham, Thiago Silva, Pep Guardiola, and Cara Delevingne, among others.

3 Things You Need To Know

Max Verstappen won the British Grand Prix 2023 to register Red Bull’s 11th consecutive race win

British driver Lando Norris earned his 1st podium of the F1 2023 season at his home race

McLaren rookie Oscar Piastri had an almost perfect weekend, finishing 4th

Cara Delevingne faces massive backlash for denying interview to Martin Brundle

Among the aforementioned celebrities, it was supermodel Cara Delevingne who made the most headlines. She was present at the British GP 2023 as a guest for the Alfa Romeo team and was also seen hopping into the cockpit of their C43 car. However, what caught the attention of fans was her denial to give an interview to the legendary Martin Brundle.

During his regular ‘grid walk’ segment for Sky Sports F1 ahead of the British GP 2023, Brundle spotted Delevingne and attempted to get an interview. While he was warned off by an Alfa Romeo team member, Brundle responded, “She doesn’t want to talk, but everybody needs to talk on the grid. That’s the deal now, everybody talks on the grid.” Here’s a look at the video.

Cara Delevingne clarifies her actions, Alfa Romeo jumps in to defend her

As the events unfolded, Delevingne became subject to heavy criticism and trolls as fans felt she was rude and disrespectful towards Brundle. However, she later took to social media and revealed that an F1 representative told her not to speak to Brundle. Meanwhile, as per Planet F1, Alfa Romeo also jumped in to defend Delevingne and said, “Respect goes both ways: nobody should be placed in an uncomfortable situation or forced to do things against their will”.

I was told to say no so I did. Thank you for seeing both sides xxx https://t.co/ZIIbrKB0kO — Cara Delevingne (@Caradelevingne) July 9, 2023

Respect goes both ways: nobody should be placed in an uncomfortable situation or forced to do things against their will. — Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake (@alfaromeostake) July 10, 2023

Meanwhile, fans continued to bash Cara on Twitter and said, “Cara Delevinge is so passionate about F1 she literally snubbed one of the sports biggest names. Martin Brundle. His grid walk is iconic and part of F1 and has been for years. Any F1 fan would leap.. actually BEG... at the chance to speak to him. Even if for 10 secs!!!”. This is not the first time Brundle was ignored by a celebrity on the grid when asked for an interview. He was involved in a similar incident with rapper Megan The Stallion during the US GP 2021 at COTA.