British GP 2023 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch F1 In India, UK And USA

The Round 11 of the Formula 1 2023 season will get underway at the iconic Silverstone circuit in UK. Heading in to Sunday’s main race, the reigning F1 world champion Max Verstappen is looking for his sixth successive race win of the 2023 season. He will start the main race from pole position on Sunday, ahead of the McLaren duo of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.

3 Things You Need To Know

Max Verstappen starts from pole for the fifth straight time this season

P2 is Lando Norris’ best starting position so far in the season

McLaren rookie Oscar Piastri will start the race from P3

F1 News: What to expect during the British GP 2023?

During the qualifying session on Saturday, McLaren emerged to be a force, putting their car ahead of the frontrunners like Ferrari, Mercedes, and Aston Martin. While Norris will start the main race at P2, his rookie teammate Piastri starts from P3, his best result so far in his rookie season. Here’s a look at the full starting grid for the British GP 2023.

When will the British GP 2023 begin?

Sunday's main race at the British GP 2023 is slated to begin at 7:30 pm IST and 3:00 pm local time.

How to watch the live streaming of the F1 British Grand Prix 2023 in India?

Formula 1 fans in India can watch the live streaming of the F1 British GP 2023 on F1 TV Pro. F1 TV is the official broadcaster of the F1 2023 season in India, and the fans interested to watch it need to subscribe to its streaming service. The monthly subscription for F1 TV Pro is said to be INR 399, while the annual subscription is said to be priced at INR 2499.

How to watch the live telecast of the F1 British Grand Prix 2023 in India?

Unfortunately, the F1 2023 season is not being telecasted in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the F1 Austrian Grand Prix 2023 in the UK and the US?

Fans in the UK can watch the British GP weekend on Sky Sports. Fans in the US can watch the race on ESPN and ESPN Deportes.