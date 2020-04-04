F1 Ex-chief Bernie Ecclestone Set To Become Father At 89 After Getting 3rd Wife Pregnant

Former F1 boss Bernie Ecclestone is set to become a father at the age of 89. It is reported that Ecclestone's 44-year-old wife Fabiana Flosi is expecting a son in the month of July. Flosi, who is a marketing executive by profession, is the third wife of the former F1 boss.

Also Read | Aston Martin set to make Formula 1 return as constructor from 2021 season

F1 postponed: Bernie Ecclestone wife expecting son

You don't wanna miss this 👀



Tune in to Sunday's #VirtualGP to see which of our drivers takes top honours around Albert Park Circuit 🏆#F1Esports pic.twitter.com/8v2ouoVGVc — Formula 1 (@F1) April 3, 2020

Bernie Ecclestone, who brought about a revolution in F1 as its CEO from 1978 to 2017, has three daughters. He previously married twice and all his daughters are adults. The former F1 boss spoke about his wife's pregnancy recently amidst his old age.

F1 postponed: Bernie Ecclestone wife pregnant

Amid all Bernie Ecclestone wife pregnancy reports, the former F1 boss spoke to Daily Mail. He told the British newspaper that there was nothing unusual over his wife's pregnancy. Ecclestone claimed that he does not see any difference between being 89 and 29 in response to those mocking him for his old age.

F1 postponed: Bernie Ecclestone wife thrilled

Bernie Ecclestone revealed that his wife Fabiana Flosi was thrilled with the news. The couple was not sure on the unimportant attention surrounding her pregnancy, claimed the former F1 boss. He also asserted that he and Flosi were very happy and he was now relieved knowing that she will have someone with her if he was dead.

Also Read | Seven Formula One teams come together to provide respiratory devices; leverage strength

F1 postponed: Bernie Ecclestone daughters delighted

Bernie Ecclestone asserted that his daughters were very happy and delighted with the news of Flosi's pregnancy. His parenting skills had improved due to his age, the former F1 ringmaster claimed. However, he was also alert on the growing threat due to the coronavirus pandemic throughout the world.

Also Read | Lewis Hamilton and Valentino Rossi race against each other on Formula 1 track, watch video

F1 postponed: Bernie Ecclestone alert over coronavirus

Bernie Ecclestone emphasised that one hoped not to contract the coronavirus as the F1 season was postponed. However, if someone did contract the pandemic, they should be strong enough to cope and outdo it. He also hoped that the world could soon get rid of the menace of the contagious virus.

Also Read | F1: Fernando Alonso to return after studying Formula 1 2021 rules?