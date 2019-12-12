Lewis Hamilton And Valentino Rossi Race Against Each Other On Formula 1 Track, Watch Video

After reports of Lewis Hamilton crashing Valentino Rossi’s MotoGP bike emerged, the British driver quickly played down the report with a message on Instagram. He posted a message saying that the test had gone by with no troubles at all and that it was the best day ever. Recently, a video has emerged showing Lewis Hamilton and Valentino Rossi taking part in a crossover event at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Valencia. The event saw Hamilton trying his hand on a MotoGP bike, while Rossi completed his first F1 test in over nine years by driving the 2017 spec Mercedes W08 car.

Lewis Hamilton and Valentino Rossi exchange wheels

The video that has currently surfaced shows highlights of the test. The video shows the Mercedes car decked out with Rossi's famous #46. It is styled in the same fashion and his 'The Doctor' graphic is also emblazoned on the rear of the steering wheel. Hamilton can be seen wearing an all-black Monster sponsored race suit with his #44 placed on the front of the bike. Rossi is seen lapping alongside the Mercedes F1 driver on his Yamaha M1 MotoGP bike.

Valentino Rossi speaks on driving F1 car

Speaking about the ride swap event with Hamilton, Rossi said that his run was a spectacular opportunity for him. He said that he had tried an F1 car before, but much has changed since then. He also said that he was impressed with the car and its handling. He was also impressed with the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport team, who were great to work with. He added that the Mercedes team were welcoming and made it easy for him to get familiar with the car. He also added that he really enjoyed sharing this experience with Hamilton and hoped that the F1 racer felt the same.

