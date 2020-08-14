F1 Legend Jenson Button's Lavish Bel Air Mansion Up For Sale For $10M: INSIDE TOUR

Just a year after spending a whopping $8.7 million on an under-construction mansion, Formula One great Jenson Button and fiancee Brittny Ward have put their Los Angeles mansion back on the market. Located just north of LA's Bel-Air Country Club, Button bought the mansion last year and spent quite a fortune in dressing up the family-sized home to his liking. The 40-year-old is looking to make a slight profit on his investment and has listed the lavish mansion for sale at $10.5 million.

The listing for the enormous 8,000 square foot estate has been held by Cindy Ambuehl at Compass. Described as a hybrid between vintage and contemporary design, the exteriors of the mansion was built by AMG Capital. LA-based firm Black Lacquer Design can be credited for the tasteful interior work. The estate includes 6 gracious bedrooms, including one uber-luxurious master suite, six full bathrooms and two half bathrooms.

Some of the amenities inside Jenson Button's enormous home include a home theatre, parlour room, dual island gourmet kitchen, BBQ/lounge area, black marble fireplace, and a zero-edge infinity pool & spa. The former F1 world champion's home also has climate-controlled wine storage. Button installed a home gym in the mansion complete with a treadmill, cross trainer, bike and weights. Last but not the least, the exterior boasts a landscaped lawn featuring Pennsylvania Bluestone and brick in hardscape.

The F1 legend is not new to the business of turning a property. The 40-year-old previously bought a Cape-Cod style mansion for $6.1 million in Brentwood, California, before quickly selling it two years later for $6.2 million.

Jenson Button net worth and F1 career

The British racer was an active F1 competitor between 2000 and 2017, having represented teams like Renault, BAR, Brawn, Benetton, Honda and McLaren. In 2009, he won the F1 World Championship driving for Brawn GP. After retiring from F1, Button extended his career in Japan, racing for Super GT Series. He currently races for Team Kunimitsu and already has one Super GT championship under his belt. Button's net worth as of 2020 is estimated to be around $150 million, according to Wealthy Gorilla.

(Image Credits: Compass website, Jenson Button Instagram)