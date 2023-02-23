The Formula 1 grid is set to kick off its 2023 season with the pre-season testing 2023, which begins in Sakhir on Thursday, February 23. The 10 constructors will put their new cars to test during the three-day Test ahead of the season opener on March 1. Heading into the exciting three-day event here’s a look at how the pre-season testing works.

The circuit will be open for eight and a half hours each day, with a one-hour lunch break. Each team is allowed to run only one of their cars at once, which means the teams will put the cars through their paces for only 25.5 hours before the Round 1 in Bahrain next week. The teams will also perform pit stop practices and practice starts during the testing.

Formula 1 pre-season testing 2023: Full Schedule

Day 1 from 12:30 PM IST to 10:00 PM IST on Thursday, February 23

Day 2 from 12:30 PM IST to 10:00 PM IST on Friday, February 24

Day 3 from 12:30 PM IST to 10:00 PM IST on Saturday, February 25

Formula 1 pre-season testing 2023: Venue details

The 5.412 kilometers long Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir, Bahrain will host the Formula 1 pre-season testing 2023 from February 23 to February 25.

How to watch Formula 1 pre-season testing 2023 in India?

Indian F1 fans can watch the Formula 1 pre-season testing 2023 on F1 TV. Fans can avail F1 2023 season on F1 TV Pro. The monthly subscription for F1 TV Pro is said to be INR 399, while the annual subscription is said to be priced at INR 2999.

How to watch Formula 1 pre-season testing 2023 in the UK?

Fans from UK and Ireland can watch the Formula 1 pre-season testing 2023 by tuning into Sky Sports F1.

How to watch Formula 1 pre-season testing 2023 in the US?

Racing fans in the US can watch the testing live on ESPN.