F1 Plans To Hold 'sprint Qualifying' In One-third Of Races In 2022 Schedule

In a major development regarding F1's plans for the 2022 schedule, boss Stefano Domenicali revealed that they were planning to host one-third of the 23 races in the sprint race format. The announcement will be officially announced at the World Motor Sport Council meeting on October 15.

The 2022 campaign will begin in mid-March and will finish in mid-November to avoid a clash with the beginning of FIFA's 2022 World Cup in Qatar, which is scheduled to take place from November 21 to December 18.

F1 to host one-third of sprint qualifying races in 2022 schedule

The sprint qualifying format, which has featured as a trial at this year's British and Italian Grand Prix, has gained a positive response from several fans, resulting in F1 hosting most of the 2022 schedule in the same format. During a sprint qualifying weekend, qualifying takes place on Friday to set the grid for a shortened race on Saturday, which determines pole position for the main Grand Prix on Sunday.

Keeping a watchful eye on those power unit components, as the championship goes down to the wire 👀#F1https://t.co/vaU1spjndb — Formula 1 (@F1) October 3, 2021

Speaking of F1's 2022 plans, Domenicali told Sky Sports, "We said at the beginning of the year there would be three tests this year to make sure we have the right plan for the future. The vast majority of the comments we received were super positive. Promoters are super happy because there is something new and important on Friday and Saturday and Sunday."

The F1 boss added that while they were introducing the sprint qualifying format for people who enjoyed the format, they will also consider the points for people who did not enjoy it. Domenicali added that if any decision were to be made on any further change in the format of F1, all stakeholders would be involved in the decision-making process.

F1's next race: Turkish Grand Prix schedule

Friday, October 8

Free Practice 1: 2:00 PM IST to 3:00 PM IST

Free Practice 2: 5:30 PM IST to 6:30 PM IST

Saturday, October 9

Free Practice 3: 2:30 PM IST to 3:30 PM IST

Qualifying: 5:30 PM IST to 6:30 PM IST

Sunday, October 10

Main Race: 5:30 PM IST to 7:30 PM IST