F1: Red Bull Boss Reveals How Max Verstappen ‘damaged’ Perez’s Win Chances In Miami GP

Max Verstappen produced another sensational drive in Miami last weekend to win the 2023 Miami Grand Prix after starting the race back at P9. He finished the main race ahead of his teammate Sergio Perez, who started the race from pole position. The battle between the teammates ensued at the Miami Street circuit when Verstappen took a 14 point lead over Perez in the F1 2023 driver standings.

Red Bull principal Christian Horner claimed that Max Verstappen significantly affected the Mexican’s chances of winning the race in the first sector of the track. The first sector in Miami had eight turns, which are high-speed corners. As reported by motorsport.com, Horner said this particular part of the track saw Verstappen take an edge over his Mexican teammate and ultimately passed him before clinching victory

The Dutchman started the race from P9 in the grid after he failed to complete his final flying lap in Q3 during Qualifying on Saturday over a red flag. Starting from the pole, Sergio Perez went ahead with the obvious medium/hard option, while Verstappen’s choice was hard/medium. The grid was stunned to see the 25-year-old’s unbelievable pace, despite being on older tyres than Perez towards the halfway stage.

'Max was on fire through that sector all weekend': Red Bull boss Christian Horner

Meanwhile, on being asked to share his views on where Verstappen had the advantage, Christian Horner said, “It's just purely sector one, I think [Turns] 3, 4, 5, and 6. Max was outstanding in that sector. And I think the rest of the lap was much of a muchness. But sector one was where Max was really doing a lot of damage."

“I think it's the way that the sequence of corners flows. It's hard to pinpoint any particular area of consistency. I think that Max was on fire through that sector all weekend. But it will vary from circuit to circuit,” the Red Bull team principal further explained.

Horner added that he had allowed both drivers to race each other, given that they would keep it clean. "We discussed it [on Sunday] morning," said Horner. "I said to them you're free to race, but just keep it clean. And respect the team and respect each other”.