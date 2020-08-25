F1 Schedule Updated: Turkish GP Returns, Two Trips To Bahrain, final Race in Abu Dhabi

The updated F1 schedule was the talk of the town on Tuesday after it was confirmed that Turkey's Intercity Istanbul Park will host a Grand Prix for the first time since 2011. The F1 2020 schedule also confirmed four more races have been added to this year's calendar. However, the F1 schedule for 2020 also saw the cancellation of the Chinese Grand Prix, which was initially postponed to later this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, bringing the current race total to 17 for the season.

BREAKING: The Turkish Grand Prix is back!



F1 will also be making two trips to Bahrain, before heading to Abu Dhabi in mid-December. #F1 pic.twitter.com/gmMjcWGiSg — Formula 1 (@F1) August 25, 2020

F1 news: F1 updated schedule for 2020 as Turkish GP returns

The initial F1 2020 schedule was hampered due to the coronavirus pandemic that had a massive impact on the sport. The F1 2020 schedule initially envisaged a record 22 races but the Monaco, Shanghai and Vietnamese GP had to be cancelled due to the pandemic. The season, however, resumed with the Austrian Grand Prix on July 3 and until Tuesday, the F1 had confirmed only 13 races, with all of them scheduled in Europe.

The races in America were also cancelled due to coronavirus situation in the United States. However, F1 teams and drivers now have a clear idea on the F1 schedule for the remainder of the year. The races in Japan, Singapore, Azerbaijan and Australia had also previously been cancelled.

On Tuesday, the updated F1 schedule was released on Twitter with four new races confirmed. The four additional races included in the calendar were the Turkish GP, two races in Bahrain with the season concluding in Abu Dhabi. The Turkish GP was removed from the calendar at the start of 2012 due to a failure of meeting the annual costs. It will be the first time a Grand Prix event will be held at the Istanbul Park since 2011.

Turkey's Istanbul Park circuit will host a race on November 15 before a Bahrain double in late November and early December. The F1 season will end on December 13 at Yas Marina track in Abu Dhabi. The statement over the F1 schedule also stated that races will be open to a limited number of fans with the sport working with each promoter to finalise the details.

Image Credits - formula1.com







